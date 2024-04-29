Where to watch Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story? Streaming options explored

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, the much-awaited documentary series on Hulu gives fans a glimpse into the life and career of the legendary artist, Jon Bon Jovi. The title includes unseen footage of the popular rock band and its members and gives fans a glimpse into their lives in the industry.

The synopsis of the title, as per IMDb, reads:

"Follows the history of Bon Jovi, featuring personal videos, photos, and music that provide a look at Jon Bon Jovi's life and the band's journey from New Jersey clubs to global fame."

The documentary is available to stream on Hulu and is divided into four parts.

Where to stream Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story?

The title focuses on the iconic artist and band and released on Hulu on April 26, 2024, in the United States. It can be viewed on the platform and streamed via smart televisions, chromecasts, smartphones, tablets, and more. The platform offers a 30-day free trial and individuals can opt for the Basic plan with ads, which is available for $7.99 per month.

However, Hulu is not the only option for individuals to enjoy the story of the legendary rock band, as Hulu+ Live TV offers a free trial lasting three days. Hence, fans can watch the title during this trial, which not only allows access to Hulu shows but also allows one to watch titles on ESPN, Disney+, CBS, NBC, and ABC. One can also subscribe to Hulu+ Live TV for $75.99 per month.

Bon Jovi also shared details about his life and career on Michael Strahan X Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway, which aired on April 28 and became available to stream on Hulu the next day.

What is Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story about

The docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story takes viewers on a journey through time and follows Jon Bon Jovi and the rock band including David Bryan, Tico Torres, Phil X, and Hugh McDonald. It takes a look at its past popularity and also shares glimpses of the future.

The series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story uses previously unreleased footage and private videos, captured over the last 40 years, and traces the group's journey right from their budding days of stardom. The title gives fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the band members and showcases their travels across the world. The band navigated through several ups and downs over time and Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story shares an unfiltered look into the challenges they overcame.

Gotham Chopra directed the series and has also served as the executive producer.