Where to watch The Boys Season 4 Episode 6: Streaming option for the show explored

After the release of the fifth episode last Thursday, The Boys Season 4 is now ready for the sixth episode this Thursday, July 4, 2024. The episode will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video at its usual time slot of 12 AM EST.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next for the popular series, especially after the dramatic events of the previous episode. Without giving away any major spoilers, The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 witnessed the death of a beloved character and featured a lot of violence and bloodshed in true The Boys fashion.

Where can you watch The Boys Season 4 Episode 6?

The Boys Season 4 Episode 6 titled Dirty Business is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Viewers with a subscription to the OTT platform can watch the episode as soon as it is released. However, those without a subscription will need to subscribe. They can choose between a monthly subscription for $14.99 or a yearly subscription for $139.

Amazon Prime is available in most regions worldwide, but there are still certain areas where the streaming platform is inaccessible. For people living in these areas, the easiest option is to use VPNs.

By using reliable Virtual Private Networks such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN, you can watch episodes of the show from anywhere in the world. Just make sure that the VPN is running throughout the entire session. Also, ensure that you have a secure internet connection and you're good to go.

About The Boys Season 4

The fourth season of The Boys, which premiered on June 13, 2024, continues the battle between the titular team and the Supes of the Vought International. So far, five episodes of the series have been released. The official logline for this season of the show reads:

"In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Fans are excited to see what holds next for the Amazon Prime series

Amazon Prime Video's The Boys undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan base. The show stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, and Tomer Capone. It also features Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry.

After the recent premiere of the latest episode, fans expressed their anticipation for the upcoming episode of the show. On Instagram, they enthusiastically commented below recently released photos and videos from The Boys' social media account, showcasing their excitement for future episodes. One user said:

"10/10 episode...Can't wait for the next!"

Another user said:

"Last 2 episodes have been great. Subtlety, good writing, and interesting story lines. Please keep this going."

To find what holds next for The Boys and The Supes in the show, continue watching The Boys Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

