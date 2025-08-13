Where to watch the Whittaker family documentary? Streaming details and more

Interest in the Whittakers has spiked again this week after new interviews and reports revisited photographer and YouTuber Mark Laita’s first meetings and ongoing coverage of the Whittakers' family, according to Mirror US (August 5, 2025) and LittleThings (August 6, 2025).

The documentary project, called The Whittakers, is available on Laita’s YouTube channel @SoftWhiteUnderbelly. It functions as a series of short films shot over the years rather than a single feature.

Where to watch the Whittakers right now

The Whittaker family videos are available for free on YouTube on the Soft White Underbelly channel. One of the widely viewed videos, titled Inbred Family: The Whittakers, was uploaded on July 4, 2020, and has amassed over 45 million views. Follow-up pieces feature the same household and nearby relatives over multiple visits, with a dedicated playlist hosting the series.

Viewers can also subscribe to the SWU Subscription Channel at softwhiteunderbelly.com for ad-free and uncensored videos of the Soft White Underbelly channel.

What the Whittaker family films cover

The films focus on the daily life of the Whittaker family in Odd, West Virginia. It documents their rural household and the family’s history of close-kin marriages over generations. Several members have serious disabilities, and some communicate with grunts or short vocalizations while using gestures to respond. Laita’s on-camera role is consistent across episodes. He asks brief questions, records portraits, and returns with necessities when invited back.

The tone stays observational. Interviews are conducted on porches, in yards, or inside cramped rooms, with neighbors sometimes present. Visual details repeat from video to video, which makes it easier to see change across time.

How many videos exist, and what’s new

The series has grown to many installments, including holiday visits, a cemetery walk-through, and trips to local events. A 2025 update recounted Laita's first meeting and described how protective neighbors initially limited access before cooperation was established. As of now (August 2025), there are a total of 19 videos by the creator of the series.

The length of the video ranges from as short as 12 minutes to over an hour and a half. Upload dates show the series timeline, starting with the 2020 visit and expanding through repeated check-ins, according to the YouTube channel’s catalog. One of the latest videos, titled "Ray Eating a Burger Video Promo" was posted on February 9, 2025.

