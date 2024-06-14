Where is 'When Calls the Heart' filmed? All major filming locations explored

When Calls the Heart is a period drama television series on the Hallmark Channel. Starring Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing, the show started airing on the channel in 2014. Since then, the show has had ten seasons, with the eleventh season currently airing. Ahead of the season's conclusion on June 23, 2024, the show has already been renewed for a twelfth season.

While the drama series is set in a fictional place called Hope Valley, the series was shot in Canada. When Calls the Heart has been entirely filmed in a movie set located at MacInnes Farms in Langley, British Columbia, Canada. Some scenes of the show have also been filmed in Langley, British Columbia, Canada. Continue reading to find out more about the locations used for filming.

Filming location of When Calls the Heart explored

When Calls the Heart has been entirely filmed at the Jamestown Film Studio inside the exquisite MacInnes Farms in Langley, British Columbia, Canada. Additionally, some scenes have also been filmed outside of the film studio in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.

MacInnes Farms in Langley, British Columbia

The MacInnes Farms serves as the primary location for filming much of When Calls the Heart. The location's rustic appearance, combined with its architectural background, provided the perfect setting for the show's fictional Hope Valley, where the lead characters were based.

A look at the property's official page will give everyone an idea as to why it was chosen as the primary location. One of the first things mentioned on the location's website is that the place is very filming friendly. All the amenities that are required for a hassle-free filming experience are available at the property. The page also provides an overview of the unparalleled beauty of the location. It does so with the help of a small paragraph that reads:

"From enchanting meadows to our purpose-built western set, let our farm transport your audience into breathtaking scenes pulled straight from your imagination. Our extensive property includes various landscapes, such as sun-kissed fields, serene lakes, a mystical forest, and meticulously designed film sets. There are endless opportunities for visual storytelling!"

Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Langley, a municipality in the Metro Vancouver Regional District in British Columbia, Canada, serves as the perfect location for filming When Calls the Heart. The scarcely populated city is well known for its unique building alignments, which give the place an illusion of belonging to ancient times, something that was noticed by the makers of the show.

About When Calls the Heart

When Calls the Heart is developed by Michael Landon Jr. and inspired by the 1983 book of the same name by Janette Oke from her Canadian West series. The show was originally released as a movie pilot in October 2013. The two-hour pilot starred Poppy Drayton as Elizabeth Thatcher and Stephen Amell as Wynn Delaney.

Following the pilot's success, the makers released season 1 of the show on January 11, 2014. The plot for both the film and the show was similar, however, the actors who played the lead roles in the movie were replaced by new actors.

In the show, Erin Krakow played Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher from an influential background who was posted to a small town in Western Canada called Coal Valley (later renamed Hope Valley) for a teaching job. On the other hand, Daniel Lissing played Jack Thornton, a North-West Mounted Police Constable, in the series.

The next episode of the show's eleventh season will be released on June 16, 2024.