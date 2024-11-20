Which Lioness star is joining The Night Agent season 3? Details explored

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and several other reputable sources, Genesis Rodriguez will be joining the cast of The Night Agent season 3.

Although the specifics of her role remain undisclosed at this time, the audience is excited to see her in a new avatar in the action thriller series following her leading role in Lioness season 2 on Paramount Plus.

Most fans are excited about this casting choice because Rodriguez's character in Lioness season 2 (a spy thriller television series) mirrors what she is allegedly expected to portray in The Night Agent season 3, a role that requires agility, flexibility, and intense physical skills.

Genesis Rodriguez, star of Lioness season 2 will be joining the cast of The Night Agent season 3

Genesis Rodriguez will be joining the cast of The Night Agent season 3 (Image via Getty)

Fans of The Night Agent are thrilled after receiving back-to-back news regarding the third instalment of the show. Just a couple of weeks ago in October, The Night Agent season 3 was confirmed, ahead of the release of the show's season 2, which is scheduled for January 23, 2025.

While speaking to Tudum on October 9, 2024, creator Shawn Ryan spoke about his plans for The Night Agent season 3 by saying:

“We’re so excited that our fans will get to watch Season 2 of The Night Agent in early 2025, and we’ve been hard at work writing Season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience.”

Now, as previously highlighted, it has been reported that Lioness season 2 star Genesis Rodriguez will be joining the cast of the series. Needless to say, fans of the show are eager to see the continuation of their favorite series and the new additions, which is sure to take the show to a different level.

About Genesis Rodriguez who is set to appear in The Night Agent season 3

Genesis Rodriguez (Image via Getty)

Genesis Rodriguez was born to Cuban model, Luisa Carolina "Carol" Pérez Rodríguez and Venezuelan actor, José Luis Rodríguez, on July 29, 1987, in Miami, Florida, U.S. Rodriguez has been active in the industry since 2004 and one of her earliest American television roles was on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives (November 2005 - January 2006), where she was cast in a recurring role.

Consequently, she also appeared in a returning role in the Bravo TV series Top Chef. Rodriguez also played several leading roles in Spanish telenovelas including Prisionera (2004), Dame Chocolate (2007) and Doña Bárbara (2008–2009), all of which aired on Telemundo.

She continued her winning streak by branching into the Hollywood film industry appearing in films such as Casa de Mi Padre (2012), The Last Stand (2013), and Identity Thief (2013).

In 2014, Rodriguez stepped into the world of animated movies by lending her voice to the character of Honey Lemon in the Disney animated movie, Big Hero 6.

Following this, she also appeared in a music video for the song Héroe Favorito (2017) by Romeo Santos. Some of her most recent pieces of work have been The Fugitive (2020), The Umbrella Academy (2022), Neon (2023), and Special Ops: Lioness/Lioness (2024).

What is The Night Agent about?

The official synopsis for The Night Agent focuses on Gabriel Basso's role as Peter Sutherland and the trajectory his life takes after an uneventful situation. It states:

"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."

All episodes of The Night Agent season 1 are available for viewing on Netflix.

