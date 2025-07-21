Who is Alister Douglas and why is he at the center of the Amy Bradley missing case? Explained

Amy Bradley was a 23-year-old graduate from Longwood University who disappeared during a Caribbean Cruise on March 24, 1998. Amy was last seen on the ship's door lock recording system. It was around 3:40 a.m. when she returned to her family cabin after staying up late and dancing.

A bass player named Alister Douglas became a major person of interest as he was last seen dancing with Amy in the nightclub. He was among the band of musicians playing on board the Royal Caribbean International Cruise Ship, Rhapsody of the Seas. Her father, Ron, first reported Amy's disappearance.

The Netherlands Antilles Coast Guard opted for a four-day search, but Amy was never found. Almost 27 years after her disappearance, Amy Bradley's case remains unsolved. Netflix's new true crime documentary series titled Amy Bradley Is Missing provides new light on Amy Bradley's disappearance. The docuseries made its release on July 16, 2025.

Everything to know about Alister 'Yellow' Douglas, the subject of Netflix's Amy Bradley Is Missing

Amy Bradley disappeared on the ship deck (Image via Pexels)

Alister Douglas is one of the major people of interest in Netflix's Amy Bradley is Missing. As reported by People, on the night of Amy's disappearance, she was at the nightclub with her brother.

Reportedly, Alister was the bass player of the ship's band named Blue Orchid. Amy was with him and had drinks with the group. Alister Douglas reported that they danced together, and he asked her why she was smoking so many cigarettes.

As per Alister, it was around 1 a.m. when they parted ways. However, two women on the ship reported that they saw Amy Bradley with a band musician around 6:00 am.

Investigators failed to find Amy even after multiple days of search (Image via Pexels)

Alister Douglas reported to CNN that he was in his room when the cruise line management knocked on his door around 6:00 am, asking about Amy. Investigators further searched through all the rooms of the band members, but could not find Amy.

As reported by Prime Timer, an FBI agent opened up about their investigation on Alister Douglas in Netflix's Amy Bradley Is Missing. He said,

“He admitted that he knew who Amy was. He admitted that he had flirted with her. He said, You know, ‘I did that and that’s kind of what I do.’ That he’s kind of a flirt, and he would, you know, get flirtatious with many of the female passengers. But anything to do with her disappearance, no, he vehemently denied.”

Amy's father, Ron Bradley, revealed in the interview that he woke up around 5:30 am. When he looked for Any, he saw her legs and feet in a lounge chair, sitting on the balcony. He went back thinking she was safe.

Investigators failed to find any crucial evidence against Alister Douglas (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Prime Timer, Alister Douglas is one of the prime suspects in the investigation. But with no evidence found against him, Douglas was never charged. However, this became major public news, which Douglas claimed affected his entire career.

Alister Douglas reported that he had contracts on other shops, where people wanted him for a couple of months. However, once his name was connected with Amy's disappearance, he lost all his contracts and had to struggle for a long time.

Where is Alistair Douglas now?

Alister Douglas currently works as a Reverend in a remote church (Image via Pexels)

It was on October 11, 2024, when Journalist James Renner posted an interview with Alister Douglas. The musician once suspected behind Any Bradley's disappearance is currently in his 50s. Alister now serves as a Reverend for a church in the remote mountain community in the Caribbean country of Grenada.

The church congregation has 40 to 50 people. Additionally, Alister Douglas also currently practices exorcism, taking a completely different turn in his life. In the interview, Alister revealed that he had been interviewed multiple times, including with a lie detector, but nothing came out against him. He continues to maintain his innocence.

