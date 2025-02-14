Who is Beverly Russell Jr. and what happened to him? Details about Susan Smith's step-father explored ahead of Dateline 

Beverly Russell Jr. is an important player in the case of Susan Smith, who made national headlines for the killing of her two young sons in 1994. Russell, Susan's stepfather, confessed to s*xually abusing her when she was a teenager. His behavior has been referenced as a causative factor for Susan's emotional instability.

During Susan's trial, Beverly Russell Jr. testified in a courtroom that he was sorry for his part in her distress. A Dateline episode concerning the case of Susan Smith will be called Return to the Lake. It is a two-hour episode that aired on February 14, 2025, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

Background of Beverly Russell Jr.

According to the LA Times, Beverly Russell Jr. was a well-known resident of Union, South Carolina, who was active in local politics and the Republican Party. He was married to Linda Russell, Susan's mother, and had a blended family consisting of Susan and her two brothers. As reported, Beverly was an accepted member of society and even served on the state Republican Party's executive committee.

According to Time, behind this public image, there was a history of abuse that would surface later. It was in 1987 that Susan, at the age of 16, reported that she had been molested by Beverly. This caused Beverly Russell Jr. to receive counseling and be temporarily separated from the family.

However, even with these precautions, accounts show that the s*xual abuse persisted into Susan's adulthood, with Beverly confessing that they had s*x as recently as two months before the horrific murders of her sons. This abusive and complicated dynamic has been used as a major contributing factor to Susan's psychological issues.

The impact on Susan Smith

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the psychological effect of Beverly Russell Jr.'s abuse of Susan Smith cannot be overemphasized. Susan had endured a string of traumatic experiences beginning when she was six years old and her father died by suicide. The subsequent s*xual abuse at the hands of her stepfather constituted another traumatic experience in her life.

As per reports, Susan experienced feelings of shame and guilt due to these incidents. According to the Times, in her trial for the killings of her sons, lawyers for the defense contended that Susan's emotional distress was tied to a lifetime of betrayals and trauma, including the molestation by Beverly.

According to the LA Times, Beverly Russell Jr. said in his testimony that he was sorry for his behavior and admitted that he had some responsibility for causing Susan's emotional issues. He begged the jury not to sentence her to death, telling them that he felt guilty for not giving her the love she deserved.

The aftermath and legal consequences

According to the Washington Post, after Susan Smith was convicted of killing her two sons by drowning them in a lake, Beverly Russell was targeted by the media for his actions in the past. His acknowledgment of molestation was highlighted as an issue in the trial, as it drew a picture of Susan's turbulent childhood.

Susan Smith was sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 30 years. Beverly quit his political career due to the scandal, which attracted criticism from the media and the public for his previous actions. Since then, in the following years, he has kept a low profile.

For more details on the case, watch the Dateline on NBC.

