Who is Chris Manoloules? Details about the Fatal Family Feuds subject explored

Chris Manoloules was at the center of the heart-wrenching murder case of his uncle, Aris Manoloules, a case that was investigated thoroughly on the TV show Fatal Family Feuds. The long-standing feud among family members regarding inheritance and finances ended in murder. Chris's involvement in the crime and his confession revealed how deep the family feud was.

Chris Manoloules was a teenager when his uncle Aris was discovered murdered in his Cape Cod summer home on September 30, 2009. The murder probe unraveled a complex family history of lawsuits, betrayal, and accusations regarding the inheritance of a multi-million dollar estate.

The tense relationship between Aris and his siblings, Treefon and Irene Manoloules, provided the backdrop for this horrific occurrence. As the investigation continued, officials discovered that Chris not only attended the crime scene but had also played an active role in the murder conspiracy against his uncle.

His admissions and details sent several people into custody and even resulted in Robert Upton's conviction, who was his mother's brother. Season 2, Episode 4 of Fatal Family Feuds, "Raging Relatives", streamed on March 9, 2025, at 7 PM ET/PT on Oxygen True Crime.

Chris Manoloules' background and family life

According to Oxygen, Chris Manoloules was only 17 years old when his uncle was murdered. His father, Treefon Manoloules, was engaged in a bitter court fight with Aris regarding their family's inheritance. The history of lawsuits and accusations between the siblings over money had already made the atmosphere within the family hostile.

Chris's role in the murder was partly motivated by his father, who allegedly thought that Aris was unfairly denying them their fair share of the inheritance. Treefon, as per the investigation, had been vocal regarding his complaints against Aris, stating that their late mother had discriminated against him in her will.

According to Oxygen, Aris received most of the family's property, while Treefon and his sister, Irene, got much lesser portions. This sense of injustice created a great divide between the two siblings, with Treefon trying to reclaim what he felt was rightfully his.

Chris Manoloules, torn between his father's pull and the mounting family tensions, was drawn into the conspiracy to hurt his uncle. Treefon's purported offers of monetary reward and settling their family differences most probably drew Chris into agreeing to the murder scheme. The tense family relationship and deep-seated grudge finally figured decisively in directing Chris's behavior.

Chris Manoloules' role in the murder of Aris Manoloules

According to Oxygen, Chris's complicity in the murder was first revealed after Treefon implicated his son as part of the crime. This led the authorities to interrogate Chris, who later admitted his participation in the conspiracy.

According to his admission, Treefon had persuaded Chris that Aris's elimination was the only means through which they could claim their legitimate share of the family inheritance. Chris and his maternal uncle, Robert Upton, visited Aris's Cape Cod house on the evening of the killing.

Although Upton is said to have done the shooting, Chris scoured the house for valuables that they believed comprised the contested inheritance. When no result was found, Upton killed Aris. Chris's admission of guilt showed the extent of his father's control over his actions.

According to Oxygen, Treefon supposedly offered Upton, who was in debt, financial assistance in return for his help in committing the murder. The discovery of this murderer-for-hire plot revealed the depths to which the family members would sink to protect their financial interests.

Legal consequences and aftermath

According to Oxygen, after confessing, Chris Manoloules was prosecuted for his role in the killing. In 2013, he entered a guilty plea to manslaughter and received a 12- to 15-year prison sentence. His testimony helped bring Robert Upton to conviction, for which Upton was given two life terms without parole.

Treefon Manoloules, despite being accused by his son, was acquitted on all counts against the murder. The legal fights of the family did not conclude with the trial since Irene Manoloules later sued Treefon for legal costs incurred while defending him.

According to Oxygen, Chris Manoloules was let out of prison upon completion of his sentence, but the effects of his actions still haunt him. The dreadful occurrences within the Manoloules family are still a glaring reminder of how greed and unpaid family bills can culminate in tragic outcomes.

For more details about the case, watch Season 2, Episode 4 of Fatal Family Feuds.

