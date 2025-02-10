Who did Christopher Lloyd play in NCIS? Everything you need to know

Christopher Lloyd, a well-known actor recognized for his role in Back to the Future, made a notable guest appearance on the CBS series NCIS. The show, which has been airing since 2003, follows a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, handling cases involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Lloyd’s appearance was significant for both the series and its audience, as it introduced a veteran actor into the investigative drama.

Christopher Lloyd’s role in NCIS

Lloyd appeared in Season 17, Episode 20, titled The Arizona, which aired on April 14, 2020. He portrayed Joe Smith, a 95-year-old World War II veteran who asserted that he had served aboard the USS Arizona during the Pearl Harbor attack. His character’s primary wish was to have his ashes interred at the site of the sunken battleship, leading the NCIS team to investigate and confirm his claim.

The character of Joe Smith introduced themes of service, legacy, and historical remembrance to the episode. Throughout the storyline, Smith faces challenges in proving his service history due to incomplete wartime records. His interactions with Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) were particularly compelling, as both characters shared a deep respect for military service and its significance.

Episode recap

The Arizona begins with Joe Smith visiting NCIS headquarters, insisting that his final wish is to be laid to rest at the USS Arizona Memorial. The team is initially skeptical, as there are no official records listing him as a crew member aboard the battleship. However, his persistence prompts them to delve deeper into wartime records and personal accounts.

As Gibbs engages in conversations with Smith, the veteran recounts his memories of the Pearl Harbor attack, describing the devastation and loss of his fellow sailors. His detailed recollection, combined with physical evidence and newly uncovered documents, ultimately confirms his claims. It is revealed that due to a wartime administrative error, his service had been recorded under a different name, which had complicated the verification process.

In the episode’s final moments, Gibbs takes it upon himself to ensure that Smith’s wish is fulfilled. The team organizes a ceremony honoring his service, providing closure and recognition for his contributions during the war. The episode concludes with a heartfelt tribute, emphasizing the importance of preserving historical accounts and honoring veterans.

About Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd was born on October 22, 1938, in Stamford, Connecticut. He began his acting career in theater before transitioning to television and film, where he became widely recognized for his versatility and ability to portray unique characters. Lloyd gained widespread acclaim for his role as Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy and also starred in television shows such as Taxi, for which he won multiple Emmy Awards.

In addition to his work in film and television, Lloyd has taken on roles in animated productions, lending his voice to various characters over the years. He has also appeared in critically acclaimed films such as Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Addams Family, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Lloyd's commitment to diverse roles and his ability to bring depth to his characters have solidified his status as a distinguished actor. His guest appearance on NCIS was particularly notable given the historical significance of the episode and his connection to storytelling that resonates with audiences.

Christopher Lloyd’s guest role in NCIS added a historically significant and emotionally compelling narrative to the series. His portrayal of Joe Smith in The Arizona highlighted the importance of honoring veterans and recognizing their contributions.

The episode served as both a tribute to World War II service members and a reminder of the sacrifices made by those in the armed forces. For fans of NCIS and Lloyd’s extensive body of work, this episode remains a standout moment in the series.

