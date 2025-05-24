Who is Deborah Pretlow? Details explored about the subject of New York Homicide on Oxygen

Deborah Pretlow is a New York woman who was found guilty of being a part of the 1997 murder of Jodie Jakubaszek, a pregnant woman. The offense was committed in Brooklyn and entailed kidnapping, forcing chemicals into her, and suffocation of the victim. Pretlow was among three women involved in the crime that resulted in the death of the woman as well as her unborn baby.

She was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping, robbery, and manslaughter, as per the New York State Department of Corrections records. After serving 26 years at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, Pretlow was released on parole in late 2023.

Her release was confirmed by the Parole Preparation Project in an Instagram post celebrating her return home (as per a social media post by Parole Preparation Project). As of 2025, no reports indicate that she has returned to prison or become involved in any new criminal proceedings. Pretlow is currently living outside prison, reconnecting with her family and community.

The case of Deborah Pretlow will be featured in the latest episode of New York Homicide on Oxygen. It will air on May 24, 2025.

The crime: Jodie Jakubaszek's killing in 1997

On June 3, 1997, Jodie Jakubaszek was enticed into a vehicle by three women, one of whom was Deborah Pretlow. Jodie was pregnant and in a relationship with Pretlow's boyfriend. As stated in the New York State Board of Parole documents, the motive had to do with this personal feud. Inside the car, Jodie was gagged, made to swallow chemicals, and suffocated afterward.

The act resulted in the death of Jodie as well as her unborn baby. The offense had been planned and was committed in Brooklyn. After a police inquiry, Pretlow and her accomplices were arrested and charged. She was subsequently convicted and given a 25 years to life prison sentence.

Deborah Pretlow's incarceration, parole hearings, and release

Deborah Pretlow served her term at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. While incarcerated, she completed more than 30 educational and rehabilitation courses and earned a Master's degree in Professional Studies. She also gave testimony before the New York State Senate, showing regret and discussing the outcome of her actions (as per her NY Senate Testimony).

Pretlow went before the parole board multiple times, but her requests were rejected at first. The board expressed its concerns regarding her understanding of the crime, even though she received low-risk assessment scores. In late 2023, after 26 years behind bars, Pretlow was released on parole after advocacy by members and organizations such as the Parole Preparation Project.

This was the culmination of her imprisonment. The Parole Preparation Project Instagram post assured that she was back home and was being reunited with her family.

Life after prison and continuing debates

Since being released, Deborah Pretlow has been living in the community. She is back with her family, including her daughter, with whom she stayed in touch while she was in prison (as per her NY Senate Testimony). There are no public records of any new crimes or legal matters.

While Pretlow has not issued any new public comments since being released, her case remains mentioned in advocacy circles regarding parole reform. Her experiences and testimony are utilized by organizations such as the Parole Preparation Project to bring attention to the issues of those incarcerated seeking release following lengthy sentences (as per her NY Senate Testimony).

The New York Homicide is also reopening interest in her case, focusing the public spotlight once again on the initial crime, her imprisonment, and reintegration into society.

To learn more about Deborah Pretlow, watch New York Homicide on Oxygen.

