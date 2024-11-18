Who is Drake Rodger? Everything to know about the actor who plays Dakota Loving in Landman

People have been swooning over Drake Rodger who recently played Dakota Loving in the American drama television series Landman on Paramount Plus. Although Rodger's character in the show displayed certain typical toxic traits, the audience noted the actor's performance.

The Landman actor has been a part of multiple shows and movies over the years. Some of these include Murder RX (2020), Not Alone (2021), and Mantra (2022). Before Landman, Rodger's biggest gig was in the TV series The Winchesters, which ran from 2022 to 2023, where he took on the role of one of the lead characters, John Winchester.

About Rodger's character, Dakota Loving, from Landman

Drake Rodger has earned himself quite the name for his portrayal of Dakota Loving in the Paramount Plus series, Landman. In the show, he plays the romantic interest of Ainsley Norris, Tommy and Angela Norris' daughter.

Rodgers' character, Dakota Loving, is a high school football star who prioritizes physical relationships with women, which makes him exhibit toxic behaviors, including toward Ainsley. In one scene from the two episodes released on the premiere date of the series, Tommy imposed strict rules about se*ual activity in his home, which upset Dakota.

Consequently, he decided not to spend time with Ainsley, stating that he would not associate with her unless they were engaging in physical intimacy. This incident highlighted the manipulative side of his character who is adamant about having what he desires.

About Drake Rodger

Drake Rodger was born on January 26, 1999, in Keokuk, Iowa, USA. He has two siblings and is the middle child. Throughout his early years, Rodger's parents relocated around the Midwest based on the employment opportunities available to them. At the age of fourteen, Rodger and his family moved to South Florida, where he also secured a job.

He spent the next five years engaged in sports and working as a lifeguard. South Florida is where Rodger first developed an interest in the arts and began to pursue it with great dedication. His initial acting opportunity came at the age of eighteen in the feature film Not Alone (2021), where he played a supporting character.

Around the same time, he was again cast as a supporting character in Murder RX (2020). After gaining recognition from his various supporting roles in different projects, Rodger moved to Los Angeles to pursue a full-time acting career.

He received his first significant acting opportunity in Mantra (2022), a feature film where he portrayed the lead character of a recovering alcoholic. While filming this movie, Rodger was reportedly cast in a lead role in the upcoming production, Quiet In My Town.

He also played a supporting role in The In Between (2022). Between 2022 and 2023, Rodger was seen on The Winchesters, where he played the role of John Winchester, one of the two main leads on the show.

What is Landman about?

According to the official synopsis from Paramount Plus, Landman is about several people residing in Texas at a specific point in the city's history characterized by cutthroat competition in an economy dependent on oil. Its official synopsis reads:

"Set in the boomtowns of Texas, Landman is a modern tale of fortune seeking amongst roughnecks and billionaires in the world of oil."

The show premiered with two episodes on November 17, 2024. The next episode will be released on Paramount Plus on November 24, 2024.

