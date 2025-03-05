Who were the four men behind Helen Betty Osborne's murder? Details about Crime Junkie Podcast subject, explored 

Helen Betty Osborne, a 19-year-old Cree woman, was abducted and brutally murdered in The Pas, Manitoba, on November 13, 1971. For years, her case remained unsolved despite widespread knowledge within the community about the four men responsible. It took 16 years before any arrests were made, exposing systemic racism within Manitoba’s justice system, reported in CBC News, on November 11, 2021.

The Aboriginal Justice Inquiry later confirmed that Osborne was taken against her will by four non-Indigenous men, Dwayne Archie Johnston, Lee Colgan, James Houghton, and Norman Manger who had been searching for an Indigenous woman to assault. She was stabbed more than 50 times with a screwdriver, beaten, and left in the snow near Clearwater Lake.

Only Johnston was convicted of second-degree murder in 1987, while Colgan was granted immunity for testifying, Houghton was acquitted, and Manger was never charged as per CBC News, November 11, 2021.

Decades later, Crime Junkie Podcast covered Helen Betty Osborne’s case on March 3, 2025, shedding light on the racial injustices surrounding the investigation and delays in prosecution. Her murder remains one of Canada’s most infamous racial violence cases, with its impact still felt today.

An informant's tip led police to search the Houghton and Colgan cottages, but no evidence linking to Helen Betty Osborne’s murder was found

Helen Betty Osborne’s murder stands as one of Canada’s most notorious hate crimes and reveals deep-rooted racism along with failures in the justice system. She was a 19-year-old Cree student from Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation who was abducted and killed in The Pas, Manitoba, on November 13, 1971. The investigation and prosecution were flawed, and it took 16 years before a conviction was finally secured.

She was last seen walking alone on Edwards Street after leaving a local dance at around 2:15 a.m. according to CBC News, November 11, 2021. She was targeted by four men: Dwayne Archie Johnston, James Houghton, Lee Colgan, and Norman Manger, who had formed a plan to pick up an Indigenous woman for drinking and s*x.

When Osborne refused, she was forcibly taken in a vehicle. She was driven 24 kilometres to Clearwater Lake, where she endured a violent assault before being fatally attacked near a pump house.

According to The Aboriginal Justice Implementation Commission, Osborne was beaten, burned, and stabbed more than 50 times. Autopsy reports detailed severe trauma, including broken cheekbones, skull fractures, lung damage, and a torn kidney. A screwdriver was identified as one of the weapons used in her killing. Her body was found the following morning by a young boy in the woods near the pump house.

The RCMP's initial investigation identified the suspects within a year, but systemic failures prevented justice. RCMP officers were aware of the men’s involvement as early as 1972, but no charges were filed due to insufficient admissible evidence.

An anonymous letter received by the RCMP on May 3, 1972, had named Colgan, Houghton, and Manger as participants, with an informant later revealing Johnston’s involvement reported by The Aboriginal Justice Implementation Commission. The investigation identified suspects and uncovered some physical evidence, but the case remained unresolved for over a decade due to witness reluctance and investigative failures.

A breakthrough came in 1983 when Officer Robert Urbanoski reopened the case. He applied new forensic methods and appealed to the public for information. In 1986, the arrest of Lee Colgan sparked media attention and encouraged more witnesses to speak out.

Johnston was taken into custody in October 1986, and Houghton was arrested in March 1987. During the trial, Colgan received immunity in return for his testimony. Johnston was found guilty of second-degree murder in 1987, but Houghton was acquitted. Manger was never charged according to CBC News.

Helen Betty Osborne’s murder became a defining case that revealed the deep racial bias within Manitoba’s justice system. The Aboriginal Justice Inquiry began in 1988 and released its final report in 1991:

"In almost every aspect of our legal system, the treatment of Aboriginal people is tragic.… Canada's treatment of its first citizens has been an international disgrace," (CBC News, November 11, 2021).

The inquiry condemned the long delays in holding Osborne’s killers accountable and exposed the deeper injustices faced by Indigenous communities. Her legacy remains significant. Her story was adapted into Conspiracy of Silence, a CBC television movie, and has been widely covered by the media, including Crime Junkie Podcast.

Helen Betty Osborne's case still serves as a key example in conversations about Indigenous justice and systemic racism in Canada. The Helen Betty Osborne Memorial Foundation was created in her memory to promote education and awareness and to prevent similar injustices.

Fifty years after her death, Osborne’s friend Rita McIvor reflected.

"I miss her. I think of her a lot. It hasn't gone away." (CBC News, November 11, 2021).

Helen Betty Osborne's family and community continue to honour her memory by pushing for change and making sure her story remains a powerful reminder of the need for justice and reform.

