Who was the guest star on Chicago Med tonight? Everything you need to know

NBC’s Chicago Med has been running since 2015, making it one of the longest-running medical dramas on network television. It’s part of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago universe, which also includes Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Over the years, Chicago Med has built a loyal fan base. While some longtime viewers think the show peaked in earlier seasons, others still enjoy the evolving storylines, new characters, and crossover episodes.

With major cast changes over time—like Nick Gehlfuss (Will Halstead) and Brian Tee (Ethan Choi) leaving—the show has kept things fresh. Fans are especially engaged with recent additions like Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet), who have quickly become central to the hospital drama.

Tonight’s episode of Chicago Med, season 10, episode 12 In the Wake, featured a guest appearance from CCH Pounder. She played Sharon Goodwin’s therapist, helping her process the trauma of a recent attack.

Pounder, known for The Shield and NCIS: New Orleans, brought her usual strong screen presence to the role. Fans of Law & Order: SVU may also remember her as Carolyn Maddox, the sharp-tongued defense attorney who went head-to-head with Benson and Stabler.

What happened in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 12?

This week’s Chicago Med episode, In the Wake, picked up after the intense One Chicago crossover, bringing the focus back to the hospital. While Gaffney’s emergency department is always hectic, this episode was especially tense, with Sharon Goodwin struggling to cope after her attack and a serious medical mistake putting one staffer’s job in jeopardy.

The episode opens with Ripley and Hannah going out with Ripley’s friends to honor Sully’s memory at a bar. Hannah left early, knowing they had work the next morning, but Ripley stayed behind. The next day, instead of going home, he crashed at the hospital. Hannah noticed and suggested he take the day off, but he insisted he was fine.

Ripley was assigned a young girl in the E.D. whose parents were worried she had appendicitis. He ordered tests, and when they came back clear, he told Nurse Doris to discharge her. He then left for lunch.

When he returned, things had taken a bad turn—the girl had suddenly worsened, and her parents demanded he be removed from the case. Confused, Ripley consulted Hannah, who tried to help him retrace his steps. Feeling defensive, he lashed out, thinking she doubted his judgment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Caitlin Lenox looked into the case and found out what went wrong. Doris had accidentally given the girl eight milligrams of morphine, which was meant for a different patient. The overdose caused her symptoms to spiral. Lenox quickly administered the necessary reversal medication but made it clear to Maggie that this mistake was serious—Doris had to be fired.

Maggie found Doris crying in the supply closet. Doris was devastated, saying she’d never made such a mistake in her career and didn’t understand how it happened. Maggie pointed out that Doris had been overworked and juggling too many tasks. She realized she should have listened when Doris previously raised concerns. When Doris admitted she knew she’d be fired, Maggie refused to let it happen without a fight.

She confronted Lenox, saying if Doris was fired, she would walk too. Nurses had been stretched thin, doing jobs outside their responsibilities, and something had to change. Lenox, realizing she couldn’t afford to lose both, agreed to fight for better resources.

Goodwin was also struggling. Though she had jumped into action during the crossover event, she was having a hard time moving past her attack. Dr. Abrams referred her to a therapist, but she wasn’t convinced. However, when she hallucinated her attacker and shattered glass during a meeting, she agreed to seek help.

The therapist, Sam’s aunt by marriage, believed Goodwin was dealing with post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI) and suggested long-term therapy. Goodwin brushed it off, thinking a new office space would help, but when she saw her attacker’s face again, it was clear she had a long way to go.

By the end of this episode of Chicago Med, Ripley’s patient’s parents chose not to sue, but his struggles were far from over. Hannah confronted him about drinking too much, saying she worried he was trying to numb his pain. Ripley snapped back, hitting her with a low blow that sent her running.

Later, while out with friends, Ripley stepped outside, bumped into a guy, and got into a fight. Instead of walking away, he started beating the guy down, showing just how much he was unraveling. The episode ended on that dark note, leaving viewers wondering how much further he’ll fall.

The next episode of Chicago Med, season 10 episode 13, titled Take a Look in the Mirror, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

