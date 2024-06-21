Who is Hamish Linklater? All about the actor set to play Batman in Batman: Caped Crusader

Batman: Caped Crusader is to come out next month, and American actor and playwright Hamish Linklater will voice Batman in the upcoming series. With the identity of the voice actors kept tightly under wraps, it was only recently revealed that Hamish Linklater is voicing the iconic Gotham City vigilante.

Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 1, 2024. The series continues the legacy of Batman with a fresh approach using a retro animation style modeled on Batman: The Animated Series, which aired between 1992 and 1995.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.”

This year has already seen the success of the revival of another retro animated series in X-Men '97. Thus fans expect Batman: Caped Crusader to be a major success as well.

Who is Hamish Linklater?

Hamish Linklater will voice Batman in Caped Crusader (image via Getty)

Hamish Linklater is the new voice actor of Batman/Bruce Wayne in the upcoming animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. Linklater is an accomplished actor and playwright, and it was only recently revealed that he will voice the iconic DC character.

Linklater gained prominence through his role as Matthew Kimble in The New Adventures of Old Christine. One of his most prominent film roles came in 2015 when he played Porter Collins in the film The Big Short. He also garnered immense critical acclaim for his role as Father Paul in Mike Flanagan's horror series Midnight Mass. Hamish Linklater has also been very active as a theater artist throughout his career.

Batman: Caped Crusader is not Hamish Linklater's first venture into a superhero universe. He had a minor role in Fantastic Four (2005) as Leonard. He also played the role of Clark Debussy in the Marvel series Legion.

In an exclusive with Vanity Fair, the actor exclaimed how he found it difficult to keep his role a secret from his kids.

“I never in a million bajillion years imagined that I would actually get the part. Not only had I never been cast to do voiceover work before this, but also—it’s Batman! You don’t go from zero to Mount Olympus.”

He continued:

“Then I got the call and I screamed so loud. I just ran and grabbed my kids and was just like, ‘Dad’s Batman!’”

Who is in the cast of Batman: Caped Crusader?

The cast of Batman: Caped Crusader was under wraps for a long time. Most of the supporting voice actors are still unknown. However, some of the major voice actors have been revealed.

While Linklater is voicing Batman/Bruce Wayne, the series is reimagining the eccentric villain Harley Quinn, and according to reports she is being voiced by Jamie Chung (known for Lovecraft Country and Stone Cold Fox). Reports also state that Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets, Wednesday) is voicing Catwoman/Selina Kyle. Diedrich Bader is also joining the cast as the corrupt Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent/Two-Face.

Batman: Caped Crusader also includes other voice actors such as Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Mckenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens. However, the roles of the voice actors are yet to be revealed.

Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 1, 2024.