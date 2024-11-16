Who is the host of Saturday Night Live this week (November 16)? Everything to know 

Saturday Night Live is an iconic sketch comedy show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Michaels and Dick Ebersol for NBC. The globally popular show is currently in its 50th season and the next episode will air on November 16, 2024.

The show is known for inviting celebrities as guest hosts, who present a funny monologue, often making social and political comments. Next week, the English singer-songwriter Charli XCX will host the Saturday Night Live episode on November 16, 2024.

The cast of SNL season 50 includes the show veterans like Colin Jost, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, etc. The show has also added new members, Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline.

Charli XCX will host the Saturday Night Live episode next week

The iconic show is in its landmark 50th season and still garnering a huge fanbase and impressive ratings. Last week's episode was hosted by comedian and ex-SNL writer Bill Burr. Next week's episode will have a musical touch as the English singer-songwriter Charli XCX will host the SNL episode that will air on NBC on November 16, 2024.

A few clips of the upcoming episode have been shared by NBC as well as Charli XCX through their social handle which has added to the high anticipation of the episode. The singer has previously been a guest in 2014 and 2022 and will be hosting the iconic sketch-comedy show for the first time.

A brief look at Charli XCX's career

Charli XCX was born in Oxford and gained recognition after uploading musical videos on Myspace in 2008. Soon she started performing in parties and got her first contract with Asylum Records.

In 2013, she released her first album titled True Romance, which received positive reception. Next year her single Fancy with Iggy Azalea got her two Grammy nominations. The same year she appeared on SNL for the first time and performed Boom Clap and Breaking the Rules. The song Boom Clap also featured in the soundtrack of the film The Fault in Our Stars.

Since then, the 32-year-old has released many albums and received multiple Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year for Brat. Charlie has also been the subject of an SNL sketch this season in which she was cosplayed by Bowen Yang.

Saturday Night Live cast, stream options, and air timings?

List of Saturday Night Live season 50 cast members

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Micheal Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Darrell Hammond

Where to watch the latest SNL episodes?

The multiple Emmy Award-winning show airs on NBC on Saturdays. However, NBC is not available in every territory. Those who live where NBC is not available can livestream the show through Hulu+Live TV.

Fans can also stream the SNL episode the next day on Hulu or Peacock. The subscription cost for each platform is $7.99 per month. Other streaming options include Fubo, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.

SNL's next episode air timings

SNL episodes air on NBC at 8:30 pm Pacific Time every Saturday. The following table has the timing of the next episode alongside the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time Saturday, November 16, 2024 8:30 pm Central Time Saturday, November 16, 2024 10:30 pm Eastern Time Saturday, November 16, 2024 11:30 pm British Summer Time Sunday, November 17, 2024 5:30 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, November 17, 2024 10:00 am Central European Summer Time Sunday, November 17, 2024 6:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday, November 17, 2024 12.30 pm

Saturday Night Live's next episode will air on NBC on November 16, 2024.

