Who is Indira G. Wilson? Meet the actress playing Captain Grace Watkins in The Equalizer

The Equalizer is an American crime drama that debuted on CBS on February 7, 2021. This reboot of the original film series brings a fresh perspective to the vigilante genre, with Queen Latifah starring as Robyn McCall. The latest installment, season 5, episode 9, Stolen Angel, is scheduled to air on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET.

Ad

Indira G. Wilson plays the intense and complex Captain Grace Watkins. This action-packed episode will show an intense storyline with a possible gang war, a death, and lots of high-stakes drama. Things get more dangerous, and Captain Watkins becomes vital to what's happening.

Captain Grace Watkins in The Equalizer: Who is Indira G. Wilson?

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Indira G. Wilson was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 27, 1973. She is a seasoned writer and actress who has done a lot of different roles on TV and in movies. She has been on many popular TV shows, such as NCIS: Los Angeles (2009) and JAG (1995), which shows her versatility and ability to bring characters to life.

Wilson has also been in many movies before becoming famous for her part in The Equalizer, but some of the best reviews she's gotten are for her part as Captain Grace Watkins.

Ad

Role of Captain Grace Watkins in The Equalizer

Ad

As of season 3, Captain Grace Watkins is the precinct captain at Dante's station on The Equalizer. Watkins is a strong, trustworthy character who stands for authority and is an integral part of the show because of her character development.

As the leader of the precinct, she has to deal with the responsibilities of her job and make tough choices that affect the lives of those around her. She helps Robyn McCall and her team out when they need it by working closely with them.

Ad

The Equalizer season 5 episode 8 recap

Ad

In Guns and Roses, the eighth episode of season 5 of The Equalizer, the team looks into a terrible shooting that involves a young girl named Jessie. Jessie is a victim of gun violence when she gets caught in a shootout outside her house.

Nora, Jessie's grandmother, lets her stay up late and sees the girl being shot and is horrified. When Nora realizes the police won't do anything, she turns to Robyn McCall for help.

Ad

As Robyn investigates, she finds that the shootout has something to do with Angel Salazar's dangerous drug cartel work. He is a significant figure in the illegal arms trade who steals high-tech weapons for the military and sells them through the Iron Pipeline, a network that controls both the drug and weapon trade.

Robyn and Dante, a federal agent, work together to follow Salazar around so that he can be captured before more innocent people are killed. Along the way, Robyn learns that Salazar killed Celeste Nolan, his ex-lover because he thought she might betray him.

Ad

Even though Robyn is after Salazar, he gets away, even after the team finds a large shipment of weapons connected to his operation.

Meanwhile, Aunt Vi and Delilah come across a few issues as they go on separate dates. Unfortunately, Delilah's adventure ends in an accident, so Robyn tells her she can't go on any more dates.

The Equalizer is available to stream on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback