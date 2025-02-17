Who Is Luigi Mangione? on Investigation Discovery: Release date & time, viewing options, and more

Investigation Discovery is set to release Who Is Luigi Mangione?, a new documentary about Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of orchestrating the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The hour-long special will premiere on Investigation Discovery on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT.

This documentary features exclusive interviews with those who knew Mangione personally, along with key figures in the case, such as New York Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

Thompson’s murder in December quickly became one of the most talked-about events of the year, sparking intense debate online. While many condemned the act, online discussions revealed frustration with the healthcare system, with some directing their outrage toward the industry rather than the crime.

Who Is Luigi Mangione? will provide an in-depth exploration of both the case and Mangione himself. Viewers can tune in on Investigation Discovery and stream the show through the network’s digital platforms.

Who Is Luigi Mangione? will be released on February 17, 2025, on ID and Max

Luigi Mangione arrives at a heliport with members of the NYPD on December 19, 2024, in New York City (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The true crime documentary delves into the case of 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, the man identified as the prime suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. This high-profile killing occurred in New York City on December 4, 2024, and sparked nationwide debate.

The hour-long special will offer an in-depth exploration of Mangione’s psyche, featuring exclusive interviews and expert analysis.

Viewers can watch the documentary live on ID through cable and satellite providers. It will also be available for streaming on Max, allowing subscribers to watch it on-demand. Those without cable can access ID via live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

For international viewers, here are the scheduled air times:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, February 17, 2025 5:00 p.m. Central Time Monday, February 17, 2025 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time Monday, February 17, 2025 8:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 1:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 6:30 a.m. Central European Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 2:00 a.m. Australian Central Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 11:30 a.m.

Who is Luigi Mangione? Everything you need to know

Alleged Killer Luigi Mangione Is Arraigned On New York State Murder Charges (Image via Getty)

Mangione, the man at the center of one of the most high-profile cases in 2024, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the shooting. Following his arrest, Mangione waived extradition and was taken to New York, where he appeared in federal court.

He was arraigned in the New York Supreme Court, pleading not guilty to state charges. He faces a total of 11 state charges and four federal charges, including first-degree murder, murder in furtherance of terrorism, criminal possession of a weapon, and stalking.

Despite the severity of the charges, Mangione has garnered online support. According to CNN, social media users have voiced outrage over their experiences with medical claim rejections, linking their frustration to the broader conversation surrounding Mangione’s case.

The incident has amplified calls for health insurance reform, with increasing pressure on policymakers to address the issue. Mangione’s legal battle continues to unfold, with his supporters and critics closely observing the case, including an ID documentary that will examine his psyche.

Supporters of Luigi Mangione Stand Outside Court During His Arraingment (Image via Getty)

Is there a trailer for Who is Luigi Mangione?

Investigation Discovery has officially released the trailer for Who Is Luigi Mangione?, the upcoming documentary set to premiere on February 17, 2025.

According to ID, the documentary will delve into Mangione’s background and the events that led to his arrest. The network's official synopsis states:

"The special aims to unpack Mangione's background and track his trajectory to understand what led him to land behind bars. Through narration of his digital archives, including his own online posts and Reddit discussions, those close to Mangione bring comprehensive insight into his personality, health struggles and chronic pain, offering a deeper understanding of his mental state leading up to the alleged crime."

The documentary promises exclusive interviews and a deep dive into Mangione’s personal life to shed light on his motivations and the circumstances surrounding the case.

Don’t miss the premiere of Who Is Luigi Mangione? on ID this February 17, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT and on Max, available for streaming.

