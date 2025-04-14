Who did Jean Marsh play on Doctor Who? Emmy-winning star passes away at 90

The Informer star Jean Marsh, 90, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2025. The actress accumulated a massive fanbase over the years for portraying three different roles, including Joanna, Sara Kingdom, and Morgaine in the BBC series Doctor Who.

Marsh additionally gained recognition for being a part of theatre, where she was seen in plays like The Chalk Garden. Apart from that, she was popular for her performance in films and TV shows such as Face of a Stranger and won an Emmy Award for her work in the show Downstairs in 1975.

Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg told The New York Times that Jean Marsh was dealing with dementia for a long time, leading to her sudden demise. However, the Act of Will star’s representatives are yet to share more details about Marsh’s health battle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jean Marsh’s father, John, was employed at the newspaper press, and her mother, Emma, worked as a barmaid. She was praised for her dancing skills in the West End in a Christmas show after enrolling at the Aida Foster Theatre School.

Jean initially played uncredited characters in a few films and slowly became a part of big projects. She portrayed minor roles on TV shows like Gideon C.I.D., ITV Saturday Night Theatre, and The All New Alexei Sayle Show.

Social media platforms were additionally flooded with tributes as soon as the news of Jean’s death went viral. Netizens were spotted recalling Marsh’s flawless performances that made her famous among the general public.

Jean Marsh in Doctor Who: Characters and other details explained

As mentioned, the Stoke Newington, London native became a popular face for being featured on Doctor Who for a long time. Two of her characters were featured during the ‘60s in a gap of a year, and the third was seen in 1989.

The first character played by Jean Marsh was Morgaine, a sorceress who was ready to sacrifice anything to achieve anything for herself. The character was ruthless and became frustrated after finding that she was misled by Mordred. The duo confronted each other on the enemy’s ground without respecting the dead.

However, Jean’s second character, Sara Kingdom, the First Doctor’s companion, made her well-known among the audience. Sara was associated with the Space Security Service, and she assisted in stopping the invasion of Earth by Daleks.

Sara was also ordered by the Guardian of the Solar System, Mavic Chen, to murder her brother, and was only seven years old when she came to the Space Security Service. She started serving as an agent in charge of the military force and sacrificed her ability to give birth to kids at one point.

Kingdom traveled to Vara to save Professor Lomberg after the latter was kidnapped. In addition, she was involved in the destruction of the Great Clock after meeting Bret in the year 3999 and even helped to save the miners on an asteroid.

Jean Marsh’s third character on the show was the Princess of England, Joanna. She always aimed to achieve peace and approached King Richard for the same. She even received a gift in the form of a jewel from Saphadin in 1990, and even arranged new clothes for Victor, despite that she considered him a weird person.

While netizens have continued expressing their grief on social media, detailed information on her survivors remains unavailable for now.

