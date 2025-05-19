Who is Kerissa Fare and how was she linked to "Children of Thunder" murders? Details explored ahead of The Playboy Murders on ID

Kerissa Fare is most famous as Playboy's September 2000 Playmate of the Month. Born Keri Furman Mendoza on December 31, 1976, in Orange County, California, she established herself as a model and actress and posed for Playboy videos and special issues. However, Kerissa Fare has remained largely in the background in the last few years.

Ad

Fare reportedly got involved in a sensational criminal case in 2004 as a witness (and not as a suspect) because she once had a relationship with Glen Helzer, a plotter in a high-profile California murder case also known as the 'Children of Thunder' murders. Little is known about her present activities or whereabouts since her testimony.

The third season of Investigation Discovery (ID) true crime docuseries The Playboy Murders follows several different cases, ranging from the killing of Playboy casting director Kimberly Fattorini to the case of Kerissa Fare, September 2000's Playmate of the Month, whose history became the focus of a murder investigation.

Ad

Trending

The third season premiered on May 5, 2025. The season includes six episodes that air weekly on Mondays, with the last episode set to air on June 16, 2025. Former Playboy Playmate Holly Madison returns as host and executive producer of the show, which examines murders linked to the Playboy franchise and delves into the seedy underbelly of the Playboy way of life.

Kerissa Fare's story is featured in the season's third episode, titled "The Centerfold and the Serial Killer," set to air on May 19, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

Ad

Kerissa Fare: Background and Playboy career

Kerissa Fare was born as Keri Furman Mendoza and grew up in Orange County, California. She graduated from La Sierra High School in 1995, during which time she was a cheerleader and member of the track team. She modeled post-high school and relocated to Southern California in 2000.

Ad

Before her Playboy appearance, she worked as a stripper at the San Francisco Gold Club. Her big break was when she was chosen as Playboy's Playmate of the Month for September 2000, appearing in several Playboy videos and special issues.

The link to the 'Children of Thunder' murders

Kerissa Fare's name was brought up regarding the trial of the Helzer brothers' murder in 2004. She had nothing to do with the crime but was subpoenaed into the courtroom because she had a past relationship with Glen Helzer, who is considered a prime suspect, as reported by The Independent.

Ad

In court documents and media accounts, Fare explained how Glen Helzer pushed her to become a model and send photos to Playboy. According to The Independent, she also gave character testimony about both Glen and his brother, Justin, in her testimony. Fare participated with the Helzer brothers in more than just a relationship.

She was a member of a group known as "Transform America," which was started by Glen and Justin Helzer. Her testimony was prosecution evidence and assisted in explaining her role as a witness in the crimes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Public life after the trial

Following the trial, Kerissa Fare's public life declined. There are no recent sightings or public appearances recorded in accessible sources. As per the reports, most mentions of her since 2004 are about her past modeling career and her testimony as a witness for the Helzer case.

No data suggests that she went back to modeling or acting in any meaningful fashion. Her present life, residence, or profession details are unknown to the public. She would be 48 years old as of 2025, but notably, there are no reports regarding her activities after the trial.

Ad

Audiences can view The Playboy Murders on Investigation Discovery's cable network. Viewers can also live-stream the series on Max (HBO Max), Sling TV, Philo, and DIRECTV, with their respective subscription plans and free trials. Max live-streams the episodes as they air on ID, and also includes earlier seasons of the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More