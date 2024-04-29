Who killed Asunta Basterra? Subjects behind The Asunta case on Netflix, explored

Netflix's series The Asunta Case delves into the tragic murder of young Asunta Fong Yang in Spain. Her adoptive parents were convicted on October 30, 2015, after being found guilty of drugging and suffocating her before abandoning her body.

Adopted by the wealthy Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra in Santiago de Compostela, the mysterious death of Asunta Basterra shocked the nation and captured the attention of global audiences. The gripping narrative was further heightened by The Asunta Case, starring Candela Peña and Tristán Ulloa, which quickly climbed to Netflix's No. 2 spot in the U.S., immersing viewers in the intricate details of her death.

The series provides both compelling entertainment and a sobering portrayal of the tragic events surrounding Asunta's life and death. Initially reported missing by her parents in September 2013, she was found dead on a road. Subsequently, police investigation and trial proceedings uncovered a disturbing lack of care for Asunta, a web of lies, and her murder.

The Asunta case on Netflix: Exploring Asunta’s disappearance

The series reveals how law enforcement connected Asunta's parents to her murder, leading to their trial two years after her tragic passing. The drama explores speculative narratives surrounding the events leading up to Asunta's death. One storyline suggests Rosario Porto independently orchestrating the murder, while another suggests a joint conspiracy between Porto and Basterra, enriching the narrative with suspense in the lead-up to the finale.

Initially suspected as a kidnapping, investigators soon unearthed a far more sinister truth. CCTV footage contradicted Rosario Porto's account of her movements on the day Asunta disappeared, placing them on the route to their country house instead of at Asunta Basterra's reported location.

Forensic analysis revealed high levels of lorazepam in Asunta's system, a sedative prescribed to Porto. The couple couldn't convincingly explain how their daughter had ingested such a substantial amount of the drug or why Basterra had acquired an excessive number of lorazepam pills over a short period.

Additionally, teachers at Asunta's music academies noticed her deteriorating condition before her death, further complicating her parents' account of events.

A look at The Asunta case trial proceedings on Netflix

The Asunta Case documentary (Image via Netflix)

Despite the lack of direct physical evidence, the accumulation of circumstantial evidence was damning. Asunta Basterra's activities and the couple's contradictory accounts painted a picture of a premeditated murder.

In October 2015, Porto and Basterra were sentenced to 18 years in prison. The trial revealed a complex story of a troubled family, marked by Porto's mental health struggles, the couple's sudden divorce, and Porto's eventual suicide in prison in 2020.

The Asunta Case on Netflix tells the tragic story of Asunta Fong Yang, prompting profound questions about parental responsibility and the depths of human cruelty.

The series encourages viewers to contemplate the complexities of crime, the anguish of loss, and the pursuit of truth in the face of deception. As this series finds its place among the ranks of true crime investigations on Netflix, it presents the intricate details of a young life that tragically ended and the subsequent legal pursuit that ensued.