Who killed Jeremy Parnell? Details explored ahead of All Access PD: Grand Rapids on ID

Jeremy Parnell, a 35-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was fatally shot on June 29, 2024, following an altercation near a birthday party involving a party bus. The investigation into his death led to the arrest of 38-year-old Ronald Armour Jr., who faces charges of open murder and felony firearm use.

Parnell was found with a gunshot wound to the chest hours after the shooting and was later declared dead at a local hospital. This case will be featured in Investigation Discovery's All Access PD: Grand Rapids April 15 episode, detailing the events surrounding Jeremy Parnell's death, witness accounts, and the police investigation that resulted in Armour’s arrest.

Jeremy Parnell's death and the initial consequences

As per FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, on June 28, 2024, there was a birthday party on a party bus near Ardmore Street SE and Thelma Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, Michigan. According to police records and court papers, Ronald Armour Jr. got into a fight outside the party bus with another person. Witnesses told the police that Armour pulled out a firearm during the altercation and began firing.

The police answered calls of gunfire at around 12:30 am on June 29 but located no victims on the scene. However, officers did find shell casings and a weapon on the ground. Witnesses indicated several individuals exited the scene in cars immediately following the shooting.

As per FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, hours later, at about 3 am, Jeremy Parnell was discovered by his sister in his car near the site of the shooting. He had been shot in the chest and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. Another male who was involved in the incident had previously shown up at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Witness statements and contradictory testimony

As per FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, witnesses gave testimony to detectives. One witness standing outside the party bus stated that she saw Armour fight with a friend before pulling out a gun and shooting Jeremy Parnell. She was the one who later identified Armour from a photo lineup.

Armour's brother, who was also on the party bus, said he heard shots fired outside and ran outside with his gun. He acknowledged firing warning shots into the air. He said he saw Armour fighting with another individual with a gun in his hand. The brother reported that when Armour punched the other man, the gun went off.

As per FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, on the other hand, Armour told police that he did not possess a gun. He explained that he was attacked by two individuals, one of them being armed, and asserted that he repelled the attackers before fleeing the scene. Armour further claimed that Parnell accosted him with a gun and hit him on the head.

Investigation and arrest of Ronald Armour Jr.

As per FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) began an intensive investigation headed by its Major Case Team. Detectives recovered evidence at the scene, such as shell casings and the gun, and interviewed witnesses and the parties involved.

On October 29, 2024, after months of investigative efforts, Ronald Armour Jr. was arrested and charged with open murder and the use of a felony firearm concerning Parnell's death. Chief Eric Winstrom of the GRPD commended his detectives for their relentless efforts and hoped that the arrest would give Parnell's family some comfort and closure.

Armour is currently being held in custody at Kent County Jail as the case winds its way through the justice system.

For more details on Jeremy Parnell's case, watch All Access PD: Grand Rapids on Investigation Discovery on April 15, 2025.

