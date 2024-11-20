Who killed Solara Brothers in My Brilliant Friend? Fan-theory explained

My Brilliant Friend is an Italian drama series based on the Neapolitan Novels, written by the pseudonymous novelist Elena Ferrante. Created by the Italian filmmaker Saverio Costanzo, the first season premiered on HBO on November 18, 2018.

The story revolves around the lives of two girls, Elena and Lila, who grew up in the neighborhood of Naples, Italy, in the 1950s. My Brilliant Friend received a positive reception from the critics following its first season, and was reprised for three more seasons. The fourth and final season of the series premiered on HBO on September 9, 2024.

In My Brilliant Friend season 4 episode 9, titled The Disappearance, the Solara brothers, Marcello and Michele, were on their way to church, when some unidentified masked men assassinated them. As per a major fan theory posted by a Reddit user @HeftyWinner1192, it was Enzo and Pasquale, who were responsible for the murder.

Trending

What was the reason behind the murder of the Solara brothers in My Brilliant Friend?

In the show, the Solara brothers were portrayed as the primary antagonists. They were the epitome of the mafia families around Naples, connected with crimes of the underworld. With the progression of the story, the Solara brothers underwent a transition from being just bullies to drug lords.

The mysterious disappearance of Lila's daughter, Tina, is also suspected to be related to the Solara brothers. Michele had a cruel interaction with Lila, which added to the suspicion. The viewers may, however, realize that the Solara brothers' guilt for Tina's disappearance was real and they were not the true culprits.

Though the murder of the Solaras brothers in the series remained obscure, a major Reddit theory directed it towards Enzo and Pasquale, as a way of taking revenge.

This assumption can be logically believed since Enzo was Tina's father who was emotionally shattered after the disappearance of his daughter. Pasquale's involvement can be comprehended since he had feelings for Lila since middle school.

Reddit fan theory projecting on the murder of Solara Brothers (Image via Reddit/@HeftyWinner1192)

The disappearance of Tina caused a major rift between Lila and Enzo. Both parents found it difficult to accept the truth, which they tried to deal with, in their separate ways.

While Lila tried saving herself from the agony by believing her daughter was still alive, Enzo was shattered. After the brothers' death, the Solara family eventually collapsed, leaving the neighborhood to be taken over by another mafia gang.

Who were the Solara brothers in My Brilliant Friend?

My Brilliant Friend focused on the Solara brothers, who are the sons of Silvio and Manuela Solara. During Elena and Lila's childhood, they were the wealthiest family in the neighborhood, who owned a local bar and served as local gangsters. The brothers, Marcello and Michele, had a history of misusing their father's powers.

Driving their Fiat 1100, they would tease and pick up girls from the neighborhood. Marcello eventually fell in with Lila because of her strong and fierce attitude. He began courting Lila and even showed up for their family dinner. He believed that no girl in the neighborhood could refuse his proposal, but he was shattered by her rejection.

What surprised him more was that she decided to choose Stefano over him. On Lila's wedding day, Stefano showed up wearing Cerullo shoes, indirectly exhibiting his interest in investing in Lila's father's shoe business, while also trying to prove he was a better prospect, but failed in proving so.

The character of Marcello symbolizes the existence of patriarchal dominance in the society. The pride of the two brothers is their central fatal flaw, which leads them to create more enemies and commit more crimes. This ultimately contributes a major role in their assassination.

To know more details about its characters, watch all the seasons of My Brilliant Friend, streaming on HBO. Check our other articles for more details on the fourth season of the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback