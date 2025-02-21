Who is Natalia Grace? Everything to know about the Good American Family character

Hulu's gripping new drama, Good American Family, has released its official trailer, offering the first glimpse of the series inspired by the real-life story of Natalia Grace. Starring Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, the clip opens with a voiceover from Pompeo's character, Kristine Barnett, hinting at the complex tale of different perspectives, threats, accusations, and disturbing stories about Grace and her adoption.

Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan with a rare form of dwarfism, was thrust into the spotlight after her adoptive parents accused her of being an adult rather than a child. Imogen Faith Reid stars as Grace in the limited series, which is set for a March 19, 2025, premiere on Hulu.

Katie Robbins serves as the creator of the series, which also features Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, and more in various roles depicting Grace's story.

Who is Natalia Grace? Her real-life story explored

Natalia Grace Barnett, the subject of Hulu's latest docuseries, became a national sensation around 2014 when a story broke out that a Ukrainian orphan that an Indiana family adopted is not a child but actually an adult. Besides that, the said adoptive parents accused her of being mentally ill and violent to the point that she allegedly confessed to wanting to kill her adoptive family.

Grace has a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, which started the entire fiasco about her age. The Barnett family adopted her from Ukraine, where she was born, in May 2010. She was reportedly six at the time. Soon after, the Barnetts noticed threatening and disturbing behavior from Grace as well as unusual milestones for her supposed age, piquing their interest and intrigue if she was really a child as claimed.

They reportedly contacted medical experts to find out the truth, and in 2012, per CNN, they successfully had the courts change her legal age from eight to 22. After that, they had her move out of their home and into a separate apartment. However, another case a year later alleged that Natalia Grace was a child when the Barnetts adopted her, leading to their arrest for child neglect, although they have since been acquitted.

Expand Tweet

Grace's story, however, didn't end there, as she had a problem with another adoptive family, the Mans', who petitioned to become her guardians in 2016 and officially adopted her in 2023, per CNN.

Natalia Grace's story has previously been the subject of three seasons of Investigation Discovery's The Curious Case of Natalia Grace.

Everything to know about Good American Family

Good American Family is an eight-episode limited series that offers a dramatic retelling of Natalia Grace's real-life story and adoption, pieced together from multiple points of view of those who were close to her. The first two episodes will premiere on Hulu on March 19, 2025, followed by weekly releases for the remaining episodes.

Expand Tweet

The series follows a Midwestern couple, Kristine and Michael Barnett, played by Pompeo and Mark Duplass, who raised an adoptive Ukrainian girl with their three children only to start suspecting her real age later on.

Imogen Faith Reid stars as Grace, with Dulé Hill, Sarayu Blue, Azriel Dalman, and Dalman as part of the main cast. Christina Hendricks and Jeron Haynes join the series in recurring roles as Cynthia and Antwon Mans, Grace's later adoptive parents.

Good American Family premieres on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, only on Hulu.

