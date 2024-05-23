Who are the new showrunners for Chicago Med and FBI on CBS? Details explored 

CBS’s FBI and NBC’s Chicago Med have announced new showrunners for their upcoming seasons. Mike Weiss will be joining the FBI team for CBS and Allen MacDonald will be joining the Chicago Med team for NBC.

FBI on CBS is a fast-paced drama created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. The series is based on the FBI and its collective effort to protect the nation. The series has had six seasons to date. The first episode of the first season aired on September 9, 2025, and the last episode of the sixth season aired on May 21, 2024.

NBC's Chicago Med is a popular TV series created by Michael Brandt, Matt Olmstead, and Derek Hass. The show is about the city’s medical team, who are well-trained to save lives while exploring their interpersonal relationships at the same time.

Chicago Med has had 9 seasons to date. The first episode of the first season aired on November 17, 2015, and the last episode of the 9th season aired on May 22, 2024.

As we delve deep into this article, let us explore these shows in brief and learn more about the new showrunners.

Mike Weiss is joining the drama FBI on CBS as a showrunner

Mike Weiss at the 12th SCAD TVfest (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD)

Mike Weiss is a producer and writer who will be joining CBS's FBI team as a showrunner and an executive producer from season 7. Previously, Wess has been a co-executive producer of Chicago P.D.(2014) seasons 3 and 4. He is also known for producing The Mentalist (2008), and Death and Other Details (2004).

Rick Eid was the previous showrunner for FBI for the last six seasons. He decided to step down from his responsibilities.

In context to his stepping down, he told Deadline -

“After six years of running two, or more, shows, and CBS now picking up FBI for three more years, this was the perfect time for me to step back and focus my efforts on running Law & Order and developing new projects, I’m extremely proud of FBI...While I will no longer be the day-to-day showrunner, I intend to remain involved with the show going forward.”

Allen MacDonald is joining Chicago Med as a showrunner

From Season 10 of Chicago Med, popular producer and writer Allen MacDonald will commence his duties on the show as a show-runner. Allen has previously served as a producer for CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2008-10), 13 Reasons Why (2019-20), American Gothic (2016), Body of Proof (2011-13), and more.

The official synopsis of Chicago M. reads as:

"Members of the city's most highly skilled medical team save lives while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships.... As the city's last line of defense, doctors Charles, Halstead, Marcel, Choi and Manning; nurses Sexton and Lockwood; and hospital administrator Sharon Goodwin embody the heart of Dick Wolf's triad of Chicago series."

The previous showrunners Diane Frolav and Andy Schneider stepped down from their duties after season 9 of the show was over.

After stepping down, the former showrunners released a joint statement in which they said -

"We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.”

It continues-

"We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it’s time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We’ve been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team, and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all.”

All 9 seasons of Chicago Med are now available for streaming on Peacock and all six seasons of FBI can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.