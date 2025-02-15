Who did Pablo Schreiber play in Law & Order: SVU? Everything you need to know

Law & Order: SVU introduced a variety of antagonists over the years, including William Lewis, played by Pablo Schreiber. Lewis made his first appearance in season 8 and returned in seasons 14 and 15.

His character, a sadistic criminal with a complex relationship with Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), was central to some of the more intense and disturbing plotlines. Through his actions, Lewis established himself as a key figure in Benson's personal and professional challenges.

Schreiber’s portrayal of Lewis in Law & Order: SVU involved a combination of intelligence and cruelty. The character’s criminal activities, including abduction and murder, set him on a path of confrontation with Benson, whose emotional and mental capacity for endurance was continually tested by Lewis’ manipulative tactics.

Their interactions became a central aspect of Lewis’s arc, with the dynamic between the two characters growing increasingly complex over time, especially in the later seasons.

Law & Order: SVU: Relationship between William Lewis and Olivia Benson

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Law & Order)

In Law & Order: SVU season 14, Lewis’s role increased when he abducted Olivia Benson, marking a key moment in their relationship. Lewis’ ability to manipulate and psychologically torment Benson was central to his character, and their interactions often reflected the emotional toll it took on her.

The ongoing nature of his abuse created a tense atmosphere as Benson tried to cope with the effects of his cruel tactics while still doing her job.

The final chapter of Lewis's story came in the Law & Order: SVU season 15 finale, where he forced Benson to engage in a game of Russian Roulette. His eventual death, which resulted from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, closed the door on the character’s arc.

While his time on the show ended, the effects of his actions lingered for Benson, whose journey to overcome the trauma Lewis caused would remain a focal point for her character.

Pablo Schreiber’s career after SVU

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Law & Order)

After his stint on Law & Order: SVU, Pablo Schreiber continued to take on a range of roles across film and television. He joined the cast of The Brink in 2015, which marked a shift in his career, as the show presented him in a more comedic light.

Schreiber shifted genres again with his role as Mad Sweeney in American Gods. His portrayal of George Mendez in Orange Is the New Black added to his portfolio of television roles.

Schreiber starred alongside Dwayne The Rock Johnson in the action movie Skyscraper, and appeared in Den of Thieves, sharing the screen with Gerard Butler and 50 Cent. He was also involved in the Halo TV series, where he portrayed Master Chief.

Personal life and future projects

Schreiber is also known to be a father of two sons and has shared some of his personal experiences and interests through his social media. He enjoys traveling, often posting photos of his adventures around the world, offering followers a glimpse into his off-screen life.

Looking ahead, Schreiber is set to appear in the miniseries His & Hers, which will add to his expanding body of work.

