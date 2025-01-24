Who played Corey Harris on The Rookie? Everything you need to know

The Rookie, ABC's police procedural drama created by Alexi Hawley, premiered on October 16, 2018, and has managed to capture the hearts of many with its engaging storylines and relatable characters. Starring Nathan Fillion as 45-year-old man John Nolan, who becomes the oldest rookie officer in the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the additions to the show is the character Corey Harris, played by Frankie Muniz. Harris's character arc on The Rookie explores themes of fame, manipulation, and the sinister lengths to which someone can go to maintain power.

He was introduced as a minor character, but his story unfolds in episodes like Fallout and takes center stage in the chilling and tragic True Crime, where his life ends in a shocking twist.

Trending

Frankie Muniz: A career overview

Frankie Muniz was born on December 5, 1985, in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey. He first came into the spotlight at the age of 14 when he was appointed as the main cast member in the popular television series Malcolm in the Middle (2000–2006). Muniz's performance as Malcolm earned him significant recognition and several accolades, including a Golden Globe nomination.

The show was a big part of his early career and made Muniz one of the most beloved child stars of the early 2000s. Following his stint with Malcolm in the Middle, Frankie Muniz took on various film roles, with his most famous appearances being in Agent Cody Banks (2003), Big Fat Liar (2002), and Racing Stripes (2005). Muniz was typecast in comedies back then, but he extended that range by appearing in reality TV and voice work.

His career also took detours into sports, particularly in racing, where he has competed professionally in open-wheel races. It was a significant chapter in his life, marking a departure from acting.

In the recent past, however, Frankie Muniz has returned to acting, and The Rookie is a big leap in his career. Here, Muniz plays the role of Corey Harris.

Corey Harris on The Rookie

In The Rookie, Corey Harris is a former child star, having starred in the very popular Paul's Place. He's well-known throughout the land; however, his later years were nothing short of dark because he built a cult following under the alter ego "The Prophet Jedidiah." His minions first appear during the episode Fallout from The Rookie, and one returns in True Crime, where Harris is the main actor.

On the night of his downfall, Harris was hosting a live stream, reveling in the belief that he had evaded justice for his crimes. During the broadcast, he hears a noise and initially assumes it's a follower playing a prank. Realizing an intruder is in his home, Harris becomes terrified, hiding in a closet while frantically calling the police.

Unfortunately, the intruder, Ronald Sanchez—an accomplice of the Southland Stalker—finds him, takes him away, and tortures him. Harris finally meets his end at the hands of Sanchez, who mutilates his body further and retains the eyes as keepsakes.

Sanchez acted out of a motive of feeling disgruntled because Harris would not give him credit for crimes committed by the Southland Stalker. When Sanchez is apprehended by the police, they discover Harris's dismembered remains in the room. His live stream was still active, revealing the gruesome death process to all who were watching.

Read more about Younger Cast: Where are all the characters now? Whereabouts explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out Apple TV+'s cutest new show HERE