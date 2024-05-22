Who is playing Paulie in Reacher season 3? About 'The Dutch Giant' Olivier Richters

Reacher season 3, based on the series of novels by Lee Child is returning to Amazon Prime. Even before season two premiered, the show was renewed for the third season, seeing its massive popularity. The cast for Reacher season 3 includes Alan Ritchson, Maria Stern, and Sonya Cassidy among others.

Season three of this show will be based on the book Persuader (2003) by Lee Child. The character of Beck, played by Anthony Michael Hall will be seen in danger and he will need bodyguards to protect him and his family. One of the key bodyguards will be called Paulie.

Paulie in Reacher season 3 will be played by Olivier Richters, who is popularly known as 'The Dutch Giant', as reported by CinemaBlend.

All about 'The Dutch Giant' Olivier Richters

Olivier Richters is a 34-year-old Dutch bodybuilder and actor. He has been featured in multiple movies including Black Widow (2021), Ravers (2018), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), The King’s Man (2021), The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021), and more.

He also holds the record for tallest professional bodybuilder since 2021, because of which he is also referred to as 'The Dutch Giant.'

In season three of Reacher, he plays the role of a deranged bodybuilder named Paulie, who saves Beck and his family. In the books, Paulie is described as someone very massive.

Here is an official synopsis of the book Persuader by Lee Child, in which the character of Paulie (played by Olivier Richters) has a very significant and impactful role.

“Set in the coastal region of Maine, the story sends Reacher (Ritchson) undercover in the castle lair of the mysterious Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), whose son is almost kidnapped. Beck lives in fear of his own employers, and relies on bodyguards to keep his family safe.”

The author Lee Child described the character of Paulie in his book as—

"A very big guy. I stand six feet five inches tall and I have to center myself quite carefully to walk through a standard thirty-inch doorway. This guy was at least six inches taller than me and probably ten inches wider across the shoulders. He probably outweighed me by two hundred pounds. Maybe by more.”

Olivier's physique matches the description of Paulie in the book as he weighs a massive 350 lbs and has a height of 7’2”. He makes the perfect fit for playing the bodybuilder on the small screens.

Everything to know about Reacher season 3

Reacher season 3 is currently under production and no release date has been revealed yet. Season 1 of this show premiered on February 4, 2022, and season 2 premiered on December 15, 2023.

This crime drama on Amazon Prime Video is about a retired Military Police officer called Jack Reacher. He is arrested for a crime he didn’t commit and then finds himself in a grave soup as he gets caught in dirty politics between cops, businessmen, and politicians.

The official synopsis of the series reads as—

"When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller, The Killing Floor by Lee Child".

Seasons 1 and 2 of Reacher are now playing on Prime Video.