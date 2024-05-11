Who plays Colter's sister in Tracker? Everything to know about Dr. Dory Shaw

In the captivating world of CBS' action-packed drama series Tracker, the mysterious character of Dr. Dory Shaw has emerged as a central figure, drawing intrigue and fascination from viewers. Portrayed by the talented Melissa Roxburgh, Dr. Shaw's enigmatic presence adds depth and complexity to the storyline, offering a tantalizing glimpse into Colter Shaw's past and the secrets that lie within.

Justin Hartley who plays the character Colter Shaw on the show, took to his Instagram to share the news of Melissa Roxburgh joining the show as Dr. Dory Shaw. His Instagram caption for the announcement read—

"Colter finally reunites with his little sister Dory in the coming weeks. Join me in welcoming the lovely and talented @mroxburgh to the @trackercbs family!"

For the unversed, Tracker follows the journey of Colter Shaw, portrayed by Justin Hartley, a skilled tracker who traverses the vast landscape of the United States, aiding both individuals and law enforcement agencies in unraveling a myriad of mysteries.

The series is based on Jeffrey Deaver's acclaimed book series, The Never Game, and has recently been renewed for a second season, much to the delight of its devoted fan base.

Who is Dr. Dory Shaw on Tracker?

The episode Beyond the Campus Walls, released on May 5, 2024, introduced viewers to Dr. Dory Shaw for the first time; details on her specific role are still pending. Although her character's specifics are yet unknown, the episode summary provides an intriguing peek at what she might be doing.

As a professor at the school, Dr. Shaw becomes embroiled in a perilous conspiracy when her brother, Colter, seeks her expertise to unravel the disappearance of a grad student entangled in a web of intrigue.

Young Colter and his relationship with Dory

When young Colter looks back into his past, viewers are given fragmented impressions about his interaction with his sister implying unsolved issues within their family ties. Nonetheless, there also exist some hidden details concerning how closely related she was to him and what their common history was like.

While digging deeper into his obscure past, which majorly deals with end-of-life tragedy involving their father, the protagonist realizes that he is going to be able to figure out the basic truth of his life, which will alter its course forever.

What fans can expect from Dr Dory Shaw on Tracker?

With the newest addition of Dr. Dory Shaw in the show, fans can expect a whirlwind of reunions, twists, backstories about the brother-sister duo, and more. With her introduction, fans can also expect an answer to what led to their father's death.

More about Melissa Roxburgh's career

Melissa Roxburgh who plays Dr. Dory Shaw on the show has appeared in several films and TV series such as Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, Supernatural, and Quantum Leap, with the newest addition to her work roster being CBS' Tracker.

Colter's childhood flashbacks give him glimpses of his relationship with Dory that suggest some unresolved questions and family issues. But, the real depth of Dory’s impact on Colter’s life and background remains concealed as well as the extent to which their lives were interested.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback