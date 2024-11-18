Who plays Spencer in Tulsa King? Everything you need to know

Tulsa King is a Paramount+ original series starring Sylvester Stallone in his first major scripted television project. Also featured in Tulsa King is Stallone's own daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, in the role of Spencer.

Spencer first appears in Tulsa King as a waitress who gets involved with the main character, Dwight "The General" Manfredi, after informing him about a white house that is scheduled to be euthanized. Dwight decides to adopt the horse and hires Spencer as a caretaker.

The broader story arc of Tulsa King sees Dwight's journey from a down-on-his-luck mobster recently released from prison to an aspiring kingpin in his own right. However, since his bosses in New York sent Dwight to Tulsa to keep him out of the way, his rise to prominence ends up threatening their ambitions and puts him in conflict with them.

Spencer is one of Dwight's employees in Tulsa King

Spencer, played by Scarlet Rose Stallone, starts out as a barista. She crosses paths with Dwight Manfredi, and in episode 6, titled Stable, she informs him that a white horse named Pilot, whom Dwight has grown fond of, is about to be euthanized.

Dwight subsequently decides to buy the horse outright and hires Spencer as Pilot's caretaker. This firmly puts Spencer in Dwight's orbit, and she continues to return as a recurring character throughout the series. As the show progresses, she becomes further involved in Dwight's efforts to keep his own family together.

Since Dwight was arrested at the end of season 1, the early episodes of season 2 dealt with the fallout from that event, which limited Spencer's role during that timeframe. However, as Tulsa King season 2 has progressed and Dwight has more free time, his horse, and by extension, Spencer, has come back into focus.

Scarlet Rose Stallone has further projects coming up

Scarlet Rose Stallone has several upcoming projects in addition to her role in Tulsa King. One such project is The Gunslingers, directed by Brian Skiba and starring Stephen Dorriff, Nicholas Cage, and Costas Mandylor. The Gunslingers is set in a town named Redemption and follows the story of a gunslinger, an eccentric genius, and a spiritual leader.

Scarlet Rose Stallone also had a small role in 2014's Reach Me and appeared in 2023's reality TV series The Family Stallone, which is a documentary-style feature that follows the entire Stallone family. Aside from Scarlet Rose, the cast of the reality series includes Sylvester's wife, Jennifer Flavin, and Scarlet's two sisters, Sophia and Sistine Satllone.

While Sylvester Stallone may be new to the world of television, he gained prominence due to his extensive career in the film industry. His breakout role was as Rocky Balboa in 1976's Rocky, which has spawned a film franchise that is still continuing to this day. Sylvester also headlined the Rambo franchise, which began with an adaptation of David Morrel's First Blood, released in 1982.

Aside from the Rocky and Rambo series, Sylvester Stallone has acted in several standalone and franchise releases. One of the more recent film franchises he's been part of is The Expendables, where he collaborated with other action movie icons such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis.

Tulsa King seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

