Who are the primary suspects in Elizabeth Barraza's murder? Details explored about Crime Junkie podcast subject 

Elizabeth Barraza was murdered on January 25, 2019, while preparing for a garage sale outside her home in Tomball, Texas. Primary suspects in the murder of Elizabeth include her husband, Sergio Barraza, and an unidentified shooter who was seen driving a dark-colored Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing, with multiple leads of the crime. Elizabeth's case was explored in detail in the latest episode of the Crime Junkie Podcast, titled MURDERED: Elizabeth Barraza, released on January 16, 2025.

Elizabeth Barraza's case background

According to ABC13, Elizabeth Barraza was a member of the Star Wars charity group. She reportedly had no known enemies and actively helped others in her community. On the morning of her murder, she was preparing for her garage sale before an assailant approached her. He shot her several times before running away from the scene in a dark Nissan Frontier. The incident occurred before 7 am.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Despite prompt medical care, she died the following day from the injuries she had sustained. According to KHOU, the investigation has highlighted that the shooting seemed premeditated. The surveillance footage reportedly revealed that the shooter had monitored the area before the attack.

As per reports, the shooter fired shots at close range and then returned to the vehicle after he was sure that Elizabeth was unable to move.

Main suspects

Sergio Barraza

Sergio Barraza, Elizabeth's husband, was reportedly identified as the first suspect because he was present at the crime scene and showed some inconsistencies in his actions. He allegedly showed an unusual lack of emotional response when talking about his wife's murder.

According to KHOU, however, he cooperated with the police by giving them access to their home and electronics.

Expand Tweet

He also passed a polygraph test and said he did not know about Elizabeth Barraza's life insurance policy until after she died. These cleared him as a suspect in the eyes of investigators, but the public perception remains otherwise.

The unknown shooter

According to KHOU, the actual killer is still unknown, but it is thought that he had planned and intended to commit the crime. The killer has been described by the investigators as someone who probably knew when Sergio was leaving for work as he used that window of opportunity to commit the crime.

The car used in the shooting— a dark-colored Nissan Frontier— was captured on several surveillance cameras before and after the incident. According to ABC13, this truck was seen roaming in the neighborhood by witnesses at 2 am, and again before 7 am on the day of the murder, pointing towards the planned nature of the violence.

Expand Tweet

Investigation issues

According to ABC13, law enforcement officials have scrutinized the incident closely. They reviewed hours of surveillance footage with the most modern technology. This included license plate readers and geofencing. No suspects had been eliminated from consideration. With the case still ongoing, more information needs to be gathered from potential witnesses and tips from the public.

Elizabeth Barraza's family has reportedly remained active in seeking justice. They have offered rewards for information that could lead to the killer's arrest. Besides, they opened a website to keep Elizabeth's memory alive, urging those with information on her case to come forward.

Watch the Crime Junkie Podcast episode, titled MURDERED: Elizabeth Barraza, released on January 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback