Who was the Railroad Killer? Details explored following People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer on ID

The Railroad Killer is an infamous serial killer who committed a series of heinous murders in the USA and Mexico during the 1990s. The person behind the gruesome murders was a Mexican person named Angel Maturino Reséndiz. He received the moniker of The Railroad Killer since most of his murders occurred near railway tracks, and he used the railway system to travel extensively across the USA.

People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer on Investigation Discovery delved into the crimes of Angel Maturino Reséndiz in the second episode titled Surviving the Railroad Killer. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“A new romance between two college students derails when a sadist attacks them during a nighttime walk by the railroad tracks; only one of them lives and she turns out to be the sole survivor of the serial murderer known as the Railroad Killer.”

The episode of People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer interviews Holly K. Dunn, the sole survivor of the Railroad Killer, as she recounts her near-death experience. The episode was aired on ID on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Who was The Railroad Killer?

Expand Tweet

Angel Maturino Reséndiz was a Mexican man who committed a string of murders across Mexico and the USA during the 1990s. His tendency to murder people near railroads lent him the moniker of The Railroad Killer.

He was one of the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives by the FBI in 1999 as he was wanted for murders across various areas like Illinois, Texas, and Kentucky. He is believed to have murdered at least 15 people although he only confessed to nine murders when the police eventually arrested him in 1999. He was sentenced to death by a Texas Court in 2000.

Angel Maturino Reséndiz used tools like pickaxes, rocks, or blunt objects to murder his victims. The majority of his victims have been women and in some cases, the Railroad Killer even r*ped them.

Angel Maturino Reséndiz toured the nation by rail, according to People Magazine. Additionally, Reséndiz started making fun of the police and carrying out killings in areas where he was wanted. As per People Magazine, the murderer used to steal items such as jewelry from the houses of the people he murdered and even laid out their personal identification to learn more about them.

The long list of victims included a pastor, his wife, a doctor, a grandmother, and a kindergarten teacher among others. Holly Dunn, the lone survivor of Angel Maturino Reséndiz only survived because he thought she had passed away after he had r*ped her. She came across the killer on an unfortunate night when out with her boyfriend at the time, Christopher Maier.

The pair were assaulted by Reséndiz when they were strolling close to railroad rails. He murdered Christopher Maier even though the couple were willing to give up all of their belongings to him. According to an ABC 13, report, he supposedly thought Holly had died and left her by the tracks.

How was The Railroad Killer caught?

When Angel Maturino Reséndiz was listed as one of the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives by the FBI in 1999, it was becoming increasingly difficult to keep hiding from the police.

After seeing her brother's FBI Most Wanted poster, Manuela Reséndiz's sister called the police out of worry that her brother might kill someone else or be assassinated by Mexican bounty hunters. Reséndiz surrendered himself to the FBI on July 12, 1999, on a bridge connecting Texas and Mexico.

A Texas court sentenced him to death on May 22, 2000. An insanity plea was rejected by the court and he was deemed mentally competent to be executed in June 2006. Reséndiz's death warrant was signed for the murder of Claudia Benton and he was executed on June 27, 2006.

The recently aired episode of People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer on ID explored all the details about the infamous Railroad Killer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback