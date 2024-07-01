Who is the real estate phenom Jordan March from ‘Owning Manhattan’? Everything to know about

Jordan March from Netflix's Owning Manhattan is a distinguished figure in the real estate industry and is a managing partner at the Empire Collective Team at SERHANT.

With 16 years of experience, March has garnered a reputation as an industry disruptor, particularly noted for his innovative use of digital media in real estate marketing.

Recognized by Ryan Serhant as one of the best of the best agents in his company, March has closed over $1 billion in sales, showcasing his expertise and influence in the market.

Jordan March’s approach to real estate is characterized by his implementation of progressive operational processes, advanced technology and targeted marketing campaigns. His strategies provide maximum exposure for developers, landlords and sellers, giving them a competitive edge.

Before his role at SERHANT, March served as the Director of Sales at two of Manhattan's top firms and led LG Fairmont, a technology-driven sales brokerage, to be recognized by INC 5000 as one of the fastest-growing organizations in the U.S. for two consecutive years.

Who is the real Jordan March from Owning Manhattan?

Jordan March from Netflix's Owning Manhattan has made his mark as a forward-thinking strategist who excels in the real estate business.

The 16-year career period earned him the status of pioneer due to his adoption of social media platforms. In this line, he sold over $1 billion to date using unique methods created himself.

The industry now sees him as a person who knows how to change with the times given that he can quickly adapt to fresh technologies or marketing strategies other than anyone else.

What does Jordan March do?

At SERHANT, Jordan March is a managing partner at the Empire Collective Team. His position requires him to be involved in all strategic shifts occurring within the real estate industry together with new development marketing.

As an expert in social and digital media, he applies them in executing sales campaigns that provide extensive exposure to developers, landlords, and sellers. His approach involves using the latest technologically advanced means and channels of communication to empower clients in the selling or buying process so that they can obtain the most favorable outcomes.

At other leading real estate companies in Manhattan, March has occupied similar posts of authority too. He was a Director of Sales at two notable firms besides being instrumental at LG Fairmont; it was rated by INC 5000 as one of the fastest (growing) companies across America within two years running.

His comprehensive training developed some 500 agents many of who have since sold some of New York City’s top listings. March also once worked for an advertising network called Digital Sales Manager which partnered with big names like Viacom, Meredith, Conde Nast and Scripps Networks.

He also handled multi-channel marketing campaigns for leading Fortune 1500 brands, including UPS, Starburst, Overstock.com, Toyota, Canon, and Bank of America.

More details on Jordan March from Owning Manhattan

Jordan March has earned degrees from the Institute of Audio Research and St. John’s University. Some of these major news outlets are The Wall Street Journal Channel 1 News MSNBC NYTimes StreetEasy etc., where his thoughts and achievements have been featured.

Besides his professional accomplishments, Jordan is passionate about New Urbanism and supports eco-friendly building practices along with sustainable architectural design.

Jordan has a deep appreciation for art, theater, film, technology and fashion and is also talented in music and plays both the violin and the piano. For example, Jordan likes spending time with his children as well as exploring unique dining experiences. Furthermore, he meditates regularly and enjoys dancing.

What is the Netflix Series Owning Manhattan?

Owning Manhattan is a Netflix series that showcases the high-stakes world of New York real estate, led by real estate mogul Ryan Serhant.

The show highlights Serhant's leadership of one of the biggest real estate firms in New York and his efforts to push his agents to achieve greatness while tackling some of the city's most expensive and luxurious listings.

The Netflix show Owning Manhattan can be streamed exclusively only on the app.

