Who is Rossie O'Donnell? All about the latest cast member of And Just Like That...

And Just Like That... is an American comedy-drama series developed by Michael Patrick King for Max, formerly known as HBO. It is a revival and sequel of the famous 1998 HBO series, Sex and the City.

After two successive seasons with both praises and criticisms, the production of the third season of And Just Like That... is in progress and there will likely be a new face on the sets.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, Rosie O'Donnell posted on Instagram that she will be joining the cast of the third season, sharing a photo of her script, along with the nameplate bearing her character's name as "Mary".

For those unversed, Rosie O'Donnell is an American actress, writer, and television personality well-known for her parts in the motion pictures A League of Their Own and Sleepless in Seattle.

Who is Rossie O'Donnell?

Apart from acting, she hosted her own syndicated daytime talk show, The Rosie O-Donnell Show, which she hosted between 1996 and 2002. It went on to win several Daytime Emmy Awards.

She also co-starred on the Showtime comedy series SMILF, from 2017 to 2019. She hosted Rosie Radio on Sirius XM Radio between 2009 and 2011. Another talk show named The Rosie Rosie on OWN, was short-lived from 2011 to 2012. Her other appearances include American Gigolo, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Drop Dead Diva, Celebrity Detox, etc.

O'Donnell is an avid supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, where she advocates issues such as lesbian rights and gay adoption. She is an adoptive and foster mother. For her contributions, she was named The Advocate's Person of the Year back in 2022 and soon became a regular contributor to the magazine. Additionally, she is also an author and television producer.

What role is Rossie O'Donnell playing in And Just Like That...

On Wednesday, May 1 2024, Rosie shared a post on Instagram, announcing that she had joined the cast of And Just Like That... She shared a photo of the script for the third season, and above it, there was a nameplate bearing the name of her character as "Mary". As per the photo, her debut episode's name is Outlook Good, written and directed by executive producer Michael Patrick King.

In the caption, she wrote, “Here comes mary #andjustlikethat @hbo”.

She also shared a selfie of herself on the second slide with shoulder-length grey curly hair.

"U like?", she captioned.

On the same day, Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrays lead Carrie Bradshaw, also shared photos of scripts as well, and tagged other cast members, Kristin Davis (Charlotte), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Mario Cantone (Anthony), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa), Sarita Choudhury (Seema) and Katerina Tannenbaum (Lisette). Right now, there are no more details on O'Donell's role.

A spokesperson from Max recently confirmed that she has joined the show, along with announcing that Karen Pittman, who played the role of Dr. Nya Wallace, had exited the series.

"It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That...," a Max spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added—

"As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn't possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of And Just Like That... Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors."

What Is And Just Like That... all about?

And Just Like That... is the spin-off of the hugely successful HBO series Sex and the City that aired from 1998 to 2004. It followed the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate through their lives, friendships, and love relationships in their 30s.

The current And Just Like That... universe, which first aired in 2021, continues to follow these characters' lives as they sail through their lives in their 50s.

In the current universe, Miranda is exploring her sexuality and goes on to date a nonbinary comedian named Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez. But earlier this year, it was announced that Ramirez would not be returning for the third season, which is set to premiere in 2025.

The second season ended with Miranda and Che breaking up, and Carrie kept her longtime relationship with Aidan on break, heading to the beach with her new friend Seema, while Charlotte continued on her life as a working mom.

With the news of the third season, Sarah Jessie Parker and Cynthia Nixon also shared pictures of their scripts on Instagram, writing "Here. We. Go. X, SJ".

And Just Like That... season 3 is all set to release next year.