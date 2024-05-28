Who is Ryan Bates from Netflix's Toughest Forces on Earth? Character, career, and more explored

Ryan Bates gained attention through Netflix’s series Toughest Forces on Earth. But this former Navy SEAL is more than just a cast member in a docuseries. He is an entrepreneur and businessman who is now a star.

He served in the military for over a decade in various parts of the world, including the Middle East. Ryan was arrested in 2023 while returning from the shoot of Toughest Forces on Earth.

Ryan Bates’s Background

Ryan Bates served his country with distinction for 12 years as a U.S. Navy SEAL. He was on the ground in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Philippines during his deployments.

His military service began as a rescue swimmer, a demanding role that requires exceptional physical and mental fortitude. He even discussed his experiences in this challenging position on ‘The Bad Beat Podcast.’

He is married to Dianna Dahlgren, a former model who now runs her own successful clothing brand, Salty Honey, specializing in high-end women's fashion. Together, they raise their two-year-old daughter, Penny, who was born in May 2022.

Ryan Bates and his wife Dianna Dalhgren (Image via Instagram/@frogman5326_)

Career overview

After his time in the Navy SEALs, Ryan Bates turned to entrepreneurship. He has owned several businesses, including Poseidon Applications, since 2011, which is a group categorized under Detective Guard and Armored Car Services. The Blind Buck Bar, opened in 2013, is a nightlife bar, and the Globe Bar and Kitchen is a restaurant taken over by Ryan Bates in 2015. He also owns Canoe Club USA, which is an ammunition and clothing store founded in 2021.

While details about Poseidon Applications Group are private, the others paint a picture of Ryan's diverse interests. The Blind Buck Bar caters to nightlife enthusiasts and was famous as the newest gay bar in 2017. While Globe Bar and Kitchen showcases his passion for hospitality. Canoe Club USA highlights his ability to identify and seize business opportunities in a specific market catering to strategic defense.

Ryan Bates (Image via Netflix Toughest Forces on Earth)

The arrest

On June 29, 2023, after filming Toughest Forces on Earth, Malaysian authorities arrested Ryan Bates at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The reason for the arrest was the empty ammunition magazines found in his luggage. Bates claimed they were props for the show but was detained for several days before being released on bail on July 1, 2023.

Ryan Bates (Image via Instagram/@frogman5326_)

Role in the Toughest Forces on Earth

Ryan Bates isn't just a face on Toughest Forces on Earth; he's a core element of the show's experience. A distinguished Navy SEAL with 12 years of service, Ryan brings a wealth of combat expertise and leadership to the table.

This experience allows him to navigate the grueling training regimes alongside other presenters and offer valuable insights to viewers.

Through Ryan's eyes, the audience gains a deeper understanding of the demanding nature of these elite units and the specific skill sets required for their high-pressure operations.

He serves as a bridge between the viewers and the world of these specialized forces, pushing his own limits alongside them and showcasing the realities they face.

About the docuseries

Toughest Forces on Earth dives directly into the world's most elite military and law enforcement units. This Netflix series doesn't follow a single story but rather takes viewers on a global tour alongside three veteran presenters: Dean Stott, a former officer in the SBS, a British special forces unit; Cameron Fath, a U.S. Army Ranger; and Ryan Bates, a former Navy SEAL.

Each episode of Toughest Forces on Earth focuses on a different unit, showcasing their grueling training regimens and the physical and mental fortitude required.

The presenters aren't just observers but push themselves to the limit by participating in these training exercises, giving viewers a firsthand look at the demanding nature of these professions.

Beyond the training, the series delves into these specialized forces' unique skills and tactics, offering a glimpse into the lives and motivations of the men and women who dedicate themselves to this elite world.