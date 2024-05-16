Who is Savannah Gankiewicz? Everything to know about new Miss USA after Noelia Voigt resigned

Hawaii-based model Savannah Gankiewicz was awarded the title of Miss USA 2023 on May 15, 2024. The news comes after Noelia Voight, who was originally given the title, stepped down on May 6 due to her struggle with mental health. Notably, Gankiewicz has previously emerged as the winner of Miss Hawaii USA 2023.

Savannah Gankiewicz received the title at an event organized in Honolulu by Governor Josh Green. She told the audience that she feels happy and is "ready to make a positive impact" with the organization that she has been closely involved with. Savannah stated that she is willing to bring about change and added:

"With my background as a certified mental health first aid responder and training in anti-bullying suicide prevention. I understand, the importance of prioritizing your well-being and advocating for those in need. I believe the true change starts from within and I am determined to lead by example and empower the class of 2024 and beyond."

Apart from Voight, UmaSofia Srivastava, who won the title of Miss Teen USA 2023, was another model to resign her title. Savannah Gankiewicz will hold the title until August this year, when a new model will take the crown for herself.

Savannah Gankiewicz has previously won a few other titles

Savannah Gankiewicz was raised in Maui and Virginia, and apart from being a model, she has pursued a career as an entrepreneur. She has been involved with nonprofit organizations such as What Makes You Feel Beautiful and F.L.Y. First, Love Yourself.

As mentioned, she won the title of Miss Hawaii USA 2023, and as per FilAm Voice Maui, she said at the time that she felt proud to be able to represent Hawaii. She added:

"I definitely believe representation matters and I hope to inspire other women who look like me to not be afraid to pur yourself out there. American is a melting pot of ethnicities and that's the beauty of it."

Savannah Gankiewicz completed her studies at Sherando High School and George Mason University. She even addressed the reason for participating in pageants, saying that she had a desire to become a public speaker and was searching for a platform where her voice could send a message to other women around the world. She continued:

"My Mom was always into pageants as she was Mrs. Maui back in the day and a director for the Miss Maui Filipina so pageantry was always in my life and my Mom really inspired me to join Miss Hawaii USA."

During her participation in Miss Hawaii USA, she won the best costume, and her outfit resembled an old banyan tree that was destroyed in the Maui wildfires in 2023. Savannah Gankiewicz later shared an Instagram post where she expressed her happiness about being a part of the competition.

"This experience has enabled me to have a new found appreciation and respect for the competition, as I've first hand been through a transformative journey and experienced amazing growth. I cannot wait to embark on my next journey as I close this chapter," she wrote.

Noelia Voigt confirmed her resignation in an Instagram post

On May 6, 2024, Noelia Voigt shared a statement on Instagram, where she started by addressing mental health and added that her journey as Miss USA has been the best for her as she could represent Urah. She then stated:

"I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023. I am grateful for the love and support of the fans, old and new, my family, my friends, my coaches, former state and local directors, and my darling beloved Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia."

On the other hand, Voigt's resignation letter featured some accusations against the CEO of the Miss USA Organization, Laylah Rose.

The letter, which was acquired by CNN, reportedly stated that Rose shared false statements about Voigt everywhere and tried to create a "culture of fear and control." Rose has not responded to the allegations until now, and further updates are currently awaited.