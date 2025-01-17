Who is Stella in XO, Kitty season 2? Character role explored

XO, Kitty season 2 has arrived with more twists, secrets, and heartfelt moments. The second installment of this popular Netflix spin-off of To All the Boys I've Loved Before premiered on January 16, 2025. The episodes are available exclusively on Netflix.

The series continues to follow Kitty Song Covey, who is portrayed by Anna Cathcart, as she navigates the complexities of love and life at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS).

A notable addition to XO, Kitty season 2 is Stella, portrayed by Audrey Huynh. Stella becomes Kitty's roommate and Min Ho's girlfriend. She's not who she claims to be. Stella's complicated past and secret agenda with Min Ho's father add drama to the story.

This season introduces fresh faces and follows Kitty’s journey through more challenges and revelations. The plot keeps people hooked as Kitty unveils the hidden truths about her friends.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from XO, Kitty season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

All about the character Stella in XO, Kitty season 2

Stella becomes a central figure in XO, Kitty season 2. Introduced as Kitty’s new roommate at KISS, Stella presents herself as a church exchange student from Ohio. She quickly forms a connection with Min Ho, igniting a romantic subplot. However, Stella’s actions and demeanor raise suspicions, as she seems to have ulterior motives beyond her initial facade.

Stella’s true identity

Stella’s real name is revealed to be Esther. Her transformation and name change stem from a traumatic experience involving Min Ho’s father, Mr. Moon. Esther once auditioned for one of Mr. Moon’s talent shows but faced public humiliation when he dismissed her for not having "the look" of a star.

This led to a viral moment that deeply impacted Esther’s self-esteem, ultimately prompting her to undergo plastic surgery and assume a new identity.

Stella’s hidden agenda

Now with the new identity, Stella, Esther enrolls at KISS with a meticulous revenge strategy. She intends to accomplish validation as a singer and expose Mr. Moon's shortcomings. One of her strategies entails manipulating Min Ho and infiltrating Mr. Moon's talent program. Stella even installs recording devices to collect damaging information about Mr. Moon and his family.

Stella’s redemption arc

Stella's deception is revealed as the series progresses. Kitty and Min Ho reveal her genuine identity and motivations. In a critical moment, Mr. Moon accepts responsibility for his previous actions and apologizes to Esther for the pain he caused. Esther also offers her apologies to Kitty, Min Ho, and Mr. Moon for her deception, indicating personal growth and closure.

Everything to know about XO, Kitty season 2

XO, Kitty season 2 follows Kitty Song Covey as she begins a new semester at KISS. This season explores Kitty's friendships, romantic relationships, and personal development. Her journey gains depth when she discovers secrets in a letter from her mother's past, which presents new difficulties.

Kitty begins the semester alone and resolves to stay out of trouble, but she soon finds herself caught up in a romantic triangle and surrounded by mysteries that are being revealed.

Cast of XO, Kitty season 2

In addition to Audrey Huynh as Stella, the series features an ensemble cast, including:

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey

Choi Min-young as Dae-heon Kim

Gia Kim as Yuri Han

Sang Heon Lee as Min-ho Moon

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy "Q" Shabazian

Regan Aliyah as Juliana

Peter Thurnwald as Professor Alex Finnerty

Sasha Bhasin as Praveena Bhakti

Joshua Lee as Jin Lee

XO, Kitty season 2 is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

