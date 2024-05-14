Who is Tabu? Details explored as Dune: Prophecy casts veteran Indian actress

Dune: Prophecy, the upcoming television show set in Frank Herbert's Dune universe, and an expansion to the two Denis Villeneuve films, has now added Indian star Tabu to the cast as a recurring member. The news comes from Variety and has been confirmed by multiple other sources. The actress will play Sister Francesca, a member of the Bene Gesserit, the group that will be the primary focus of the series.

Indian superstar Tabu is widely considered one of the most successful actors in the Indian film industry and has also worked in two famed American productions, The Namesake and Life of Pi. Now the actress will also be a part of the famed Dune franchise as it makes its way to the television.

Dune: Prophecy will follow the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful sisterhood with supernatural powers as depicted in the two Timothee Chalamet-led films. The synopsis for the series reads:

"Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, the series follows sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen as they combat forces that threaten the future of humanity, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit."

Dune: Prophecy is set to premiere in late 2024 on Max.

Who is Tabu and what role is she playing in Dune: Prophecy?

Perhaps best known to the West as Gita Patel in Life of Pi, Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, known by her screen name Tabu, is regarded as one of the most accomplished actresses in Hindi cinema.

Born on November 4, 1971, Tabu was born to Jamal Ali Hashmi, who was an actor in Pakistan but moved back to India later in his life. She did her schooling at St. Ann's High School, Vijayanagar Colony, Hyderabad, and later studied at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.

Being the niece of legendary Indian actress Shabana Azmi, Tabu was involved in the world of cinema at a very young age, having made her screen appearance at the age of 11 in an uncredited role. She made her official debut with Hum Naujawan (1985).

The 52-year-old actress went on to have an expansive career all across the Indian Film Industry, where she won numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards, and two Filmfare Awards South. She has also won a record five Critics Awards for Best Actress, making her one of the most accomplished actors in all of Indian Film history.

Due to her exceptional achievement in the field of cinema, she was also awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest Indian civilian honor.

Some of her notable works include Ninne Pelladata, Kadhal Desam, Vijaypath, Chandni Bar, Virasat, Andhadhun, Life of Pi, and The Namesake, among many, many others.

Now, the actress will also be a part of the Dune franchise as Sister Francesca, one of the Bene Gesserits in the show. The character has been described as:

"Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital."

Dune: Prophecy boasts an expansive cast that includes the likes of Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin, among many others.

More details about the upcoming show and Tabu's role and character are expected soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

