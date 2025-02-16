Who is Tayme Thapthimthong? Everything to know about The White Lotus season 3 actor

The White Lotus season 3 is the latest installment of the critically acclaimed black comedy anthology series. The new season features a set of new actors who assemble in the Thailand chain of the White Lotus resort.

The new season is set to premiere on Max on February 16, 2024. It stars an ensemble of actors including, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Nivola, and Blackpink member Lisa and several other actors.

Another prominent cast member is Thai actor Tayme Thapthimthong, who plays Gaitok. In the trailer, his character can be seen in a uniform shooting and chatting with Lisa's Mook.

All about Tayme Thapthimthong from The White Lotus season 3

Tayme Thapthimthong in The White Lotus season 3

Tayme Thapthimthong is playing the role of Gaitok, a security guard at the White Lotus resort. The soft-spoken character grew up in Samui, so has a distinct Thai accent. He is serious about his job to keep the pampered guests at the hotel safe, but also has a crush on coworker Mook, played by Lisa.

Career achievements

Tayme Thapthimthong's early acting credits include him playing a cop in multiple projects such as The White Storm 2: Drug Lord and Paradox. He has an army background as well. Before the White Lotus season 3, he played small parts in two TV series, Backstorm and Thai Cave Rescue.

He was a contestant in the Thai reality talent show called Academy Fantasia, where he came in second and wound up with a record deal. He will soon be seen in upcoming Hollywood projects such as Alien: Earth and Mutiny.

Personal Life

Tayme was born in London to Bangkok native parents, who ran a restaurant in Kensington. He aspired to become a part of the Royal Marines, so at the age of 13, he enrolled in the Combined Cadet Force. He went to West London’s Kingston University, where he was enrolled in a dance course.

His dream of joining the Royal Marines was shattered when his application was rejected due to a problem in his left ear. Talking about this rejection, the actor shared his feelings with TIME (published February 15).

"I was just gutted after training so much for this thing that I wanted most in the world. And it kind of broke me. I didn't really know what to do with myself," he said.

Later, Tayme moved to Thailand and worked on Thai projects before joining the Thai Army. He then left the army and became a personal bodyguard of the Thai rapper, Way.

The other cast members in The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus season 3 boasts a stellar cast that includes Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

A notable addition to the cast is the K-pop star and member of the Blackpink band, Lalisa Manoban. Lisa will be seen as a staff of the luxury resort and Gaitok's love interest, Mook. Talking about her character, Lisa told Variety (published February 14) that Mook is just like her, 'but flirtier and lady-like.'

Stay tuned for more news and updates about The White Lotus season 3 and other projects as the year unfolds.

