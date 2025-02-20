Who is Veronica St. Clair? Details explored as the actress guest stars in FBI: International

Veronica St. Clair is an American actress known for her work on television and in films. In FBI: International, season 4, episode 12, she guest stars as Special Agent Riley Quinn.

Agent Quinn is brought on board to help the Fly Team with an intricate international assignment while simultaneously conducting an undercover investigation into one of the team members.

FBI: International is a CBS crime drama that premiered on September 21, 2021. The series revolves around the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team specialists.

With its office in Budapest, the team moves throughout Europe to find and eliminate any threats posed to American citizens, often sacrificing their safety for the international superpower.

Veronica St. Clair's early life and career highlights

Veronica St. Clair (Image via Instagram/@veronicastclair)

Veronica St. Clair was born on April 6, 1994, to a Cuban mother and a Filipino American father. She was raised in Burbank, California. She completed a Bachelor of Arts at the University of San Diego in 2016.

St. Clair started with La Jolla Playhouse in 2015, featured in the Car Plays, a series of ten-minute short plays performed in cars. St. Clair developed her career with Unbelievable (2019) and 13 Reasons Why (2020), in which she played supporting roles.

She was cast as Riley Velez in NBC's Sci-fi series La Brea (2021–2024), a teenager in a prehistoric world trying to figure things out.

She further advanced her career in the film industry by playing Mandy in To the Beat! (2018), and Lexa in Maybe It's You (2023). She recently appeared in FBI: International, season 4, episode 12.

Veronica St. Clair as Special Agent Riley Quinn in FBI: International

In FBI: International season 4 episode 12, Blood Doesn't Become Water, Veronica St. Clair plays Special Agent Riley Quinn. Quinn is a new addition to the Fly Team and joins them in Budapest for an intricate international assignment.

Her main objective is to assist the team in tracking down an American couple who, along with their child, fled to Istanbul after a murder in Baltimore.

Quinn has been assigned to carry out a covert investigation on one of the members of the Fly Team. In this episode, Quinn has to work alongside Special Agent Cameron Vo, played by Vinessa Vidotto. Their working relationship is fascinating for this investigation because while Quinn tries to complete her assigned tasks, her true objectives remain undisclosed.

New episodes of FBI: International season 4 airs every Tuesday on CBS at 9:00 PM ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ the following day.

