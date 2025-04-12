Who were the victims of Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson? Details explored ahead of Snapped on Oxygen

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson's May 2021 crime rampage claimed five lives in three states: Tennessee, Missouri, and South Carolina. Those killed were Danterrio Coats, Dr. Sergei Zacharev, Barbara Goodkin, Eugene Simpson, and Thomas Hardin. According to court documents and police reports, cited by Oxygen on June 3, 2021, these murders were connected by ballistic evidence and witness accounts.

The lives of these victims will be further examined on Snapped on Oxygen. Looking closely at these cases, the audience can better comprehend the destruction caused by this crime spree.

The victims of Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson

Thomas Hardin: A life cut short in South Carolina

As per an article by Pink News dated May 24, 2021, Thomas Hardin was murdered on May 2, 2021, in York County, South Carolina. Hardin, a 35-year-old trans woman, was described by friends as witty and kind. Witnesses reported that Tyler Terry killed Hardin at her residence following an argument between the two. Police reports indicated that Terry had dated Hardin before the murder.

As per WSOC TV, Adrienne Simpson subsequently confessed to being with Terry at the time of the murder. This was the start of their violent rampage through several states.

Eugene Simpson: Estranged Husband Targeted

As per WSOC TV, on the same day as Hardin's murder, Eugene Simpson—Adrienne's estranged husband—was murdered in Chester County, South Carolina. His corpse was left on Stroad Road and was found several weeks later on May 19. Police reports indicated that Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson had stopped to pick up Eugene and then shot him.

Adrienne went on to confess her role in the murder when questioned by the police. As per Investigation Discovery, detectives linked Eugene's killing to Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson's spree following a finding of similar patterns in their later crimes.

Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev: Missouri Murders

According to WSOC TV, the rampage escalated on May 15, 2021, when Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson drove to Missouri. They shot into a yellow Corvette but missed hurting the driver during the incident that took place late in the evening. Later, the two shot into the vehicle belonging to Barbara Goodkin and Stanley as they cruised Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis County.

ABC News, on May 27, 20221, noted that Barbara was shot dead in the head when there was an attempted robbery. Stanley survived due to his cell phone intercepting a bullet directed at his chest. As per WSOC TV, according to police reports, Simpson drove the vehicle and Terry pulled the trigger.

As per WSOC TV, that evening, Dr. Sergei Zacharev was shot several times in front of a Drury Inn in Brentwood during his wait for an Uber ride. Ballistic evidence linked Zacharev's murder to Barbara Goodkin's murder earlier in the evening. As per Investigation Discovery, investigators said that Terry robbed Zacharev before repeatedly shooting him.

Danterrio Coats: The Tennessee Connection

Whereas fewer details are known regarding the murder of Danterrio Coats, authorities have verified he was murdered during the rampage in Tennessee on May 17, 2021, as per Investigation Discovery. This offense took place just before Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson's return to South Carolina.

For more details on the case of Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, watch the latest episode of Snapped: Killer Couples airing on April 13, 2025, on Oxygen.

