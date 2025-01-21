Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 20, 2025, Monday

On January 20, 2025, Jeopardy! enthusiasts were engaged by an intense showdown of the Champions Wild Card semifinals. Drew Goins, a journalist from Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, triumphed in tonight's episode, ensuring his way to the finals.

Drew sustained a formidable advantage throughout the game, proving his exceptional trivia acumen and tactical gameplay.

Tonight’s victory was decided in the Final Jeopardy round, where the category was Cold War Craft. The correct response, What is the USS Nautilus? brought the competition to a conclusion.

Drew’s commanding performance earlier in the game allowed him to retain his lead despite a zero wager in the final round. His total winnings of $26,800 ensured his spot in the finals, leaving his competitors, Jen Feldman and Joey DeSena, in his wake.

Jeopardy!, the quiz show that evaluates contestants' knowledge across diverse categories, perpetuates its tradition of intellectual challenge and entertainment. The show's unique format and engaging gameplay continue to make it a preferred choice for trivia enthusiasts worldwide.

Jeopardy! episode highlights - January 20, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! round

The Jeopardy! round kicked off with categories such as Remembering Martin Luther King Jr., Museums, and Farm Tools & Machinery. Drew Goins quickly took the lead, answering six clues correctly and missing just one.

Despite Joey DeSena’s struggle to secure momentum after missing the Daily Double, he managed to stay in the game with $800 by the end of the round. Jen Feldman showcased consistent performance, accumulating $2,400.

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round intensified the competition with categories like French Geography, Broadway, and Let’s Talk About Politics. Jen gained $5,000 on a crucial Daily Double, while Drew secured $4,000 on another.

By the end of this round, Drew’s remarkable streak of 29 correct answers gave him a runaway lead with $26,800. Jen followed with $12,600, and Joey stood at $9,200.

Final Jeopardy round

In the Final Jeopardy round, the category Cold War Craft challenged contestants with a clue about the USS Nautilus. Drew’s strategic zero wager proved sufficient to maintain his lead, even as he provided a playful incorrect response.

Joey and Jen also submitted incorrect answers, closing the game with totals of $9,811 and $10,000, respectively.

Contestant profiles

Drew Goins: A journalist from Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, Drew entered the game with a reputation for consistent performance in prior rounds, including the quarterfinals of the Champions Wild Card. His sharp reflexes and broad knowledge made him the standout contestant tonight.

Jen Feldman: A high school teacher from Brooklyn, New York, Jen impressed the audience with her steady gameplay and a strong performance in Double Jeopardy. Her final score of $10,000 was commendable, but not enough to surpass Drew.

Joey DeSena: A development engineer from Raleigh, North Carolina, Joey displayed a competitive spirit, recovering from a slow start to finish with $9,811.

Other insights about the show

Jeopardy!’s distinctive format

Jeopardy! is celebrated for its unique format, which features a reverse-questioning style. Contestants are provided with clues across diverse categories and must respond with the correct question.

The show’s ability to blend intellectual rigor with engaging television has made it a staple of American culture for over four decades.

Game dynamics and strategy

The strategic element of wagering in Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy often determines the outcome. Drew’s decision to play conservatively in the final round showcased his understanding of game dynamics, ensuring his victory without unnecessary risk.

As Drew Goins prepares for the Champions Wild Card finals, fans eagerly await more exciting gameplay. His impressive performance tonight sets high expectations, making him a strong contender for the championship title.

Tonight's game recap

Jeopardy round

Categories :

: Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Museums

Farm Tools & Machinery

British Sitcoms

This or That

Back Words & Forward

Highlights:

Drew Goins had the strongest start, quickly gaining an early lead.

Joey DeSena found the Daily Double but missed it, keeping him at $0.

Jen Feldman maintained steady progress, ending the round with $2,400.

Scores at the first break (after 15 clues):

Drew: $4,200 (6 correct, 1 incorrect)

Jen: $1,400 (3 correct, 0 incorrect)

Joey: $0 (3 correct, 2 incorrect)

Scores at the end of the Jeopardy! round:

Drew: $7,200 (14 correct, 1 incorrect)

Jen: $2,400 (5 correct, 0 incorrect)

Joey: $800 (5 correct, 2 incorrect)

Interviews

Jen Feldman :: She expressed regret about not identifying the theme song to What We Do In The Shadows.

:: She expressed regret about not identifying the theme song to What We Do In The Shadows. Drew Goins: Drew humorously admitted to feeling bad for responding “mouse” instead of “rhesus monkey” for a clue.

Drew humorously admitted to feeling bad for responding “mouse” instead of “rhesus monkey” for a clue. Joey DeSena: Joey reflected on not buzzing in for a clue related to “50 Shades...” and wished he had taken the chance.

Double Jeopardy round

Categories :

: French Geography

18th Century Writing

Broadway

Psychology

Let’s Talk About Politics

Starts with “D”

Key moments:

Jen boosted her score significantly with a $5,000 win on the second Daily Double.

Drew’s successful guess on the third Daily Double added $4,000, ensuring his lead going into the final round.

Joey displayed improvement but couldn’t close the gap with Drew.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Drew: 29 correct, 2 incorrect

Jen: 10 correct, 0 incorrect

Joey: 12 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores before Final Jeopardy:

Drew: $26,800

Jen: $12,600

Joey: $9,200

Final Jeopardy round

Category: Cold War Craft

Clue:

A U.S. Navy website says its journey from New London to Norway in 1957 opened up Arctic waters previously ruled by the Soviets.

Correct Response: What is the USS Nautilus?

Results:

Drew wagered $0 but retained his lead with $26,800.

Jen answered incorrectly, losing $2,600, and ended with $10,000.

Joey’s incorrect response, though humorous, earned him $611, finishing with $9,811.

Final scores:

Drew: $26,800 (Finalist)

Jen: $10,000

Joey: $9,811

Drew = $26,800 (What is a mouse??? Thanks Jen and Joey! <3) (Finalist)

Additional Notes

Total Clues Played This Season : 26 clues remain unplayed (none skipped in this episode).

: 26 clues remain unplayed (none skipped in this episode). Drew’s strategic zero wager highlighted his confidence and knowledge, ensuring a safe passage to the finals.

Jen and Joey contributed to an entertaining and competitive episode despite their final scores.

This episode exemplified the dynamic gameplay and wit that keeps Jeopardy! a beloved show among viewers.

The January 20, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! delivered an intense and entertaining match, with Drew Goins emerging as the victor. His exceptional gameplay, combined with strategic decisions, secured his spot in the finals.

With each episode, Jeopardy! continues to celebrate knowledge, strategy, and competitive spirit, keeping the tradition of this iconic show alive.

