Who won Jeopardy! tonight? January 28, 2025, Tuesday

Tonight, Jeopardy! fans enjoyed an exciting episode of the Tournament of Champions. The exciting match had three players: David Erb, Grant DeYoung, and Amy Hummel. After a tough game, Amy Hummel won and earned a place in the semi-finals. Her thoughtful game plan and careful betting in Final Jeopardy helped her beat her competitors.

In tonight’s Final Jeopardy, the category was Palindromic Dates. The contestants had a tough clue about when Handel's Water Music first premiered. Unfortunately, it was a Triple Stumper because none of the players answered correctly: What is 7/17/1717? Despite this, Amy's small bet was important, helping her win $6,401.

Jeopardy! has been popular since it started in 1964. The show is famous for its unique question-and-answer format, where contestants show their knowledge on various subjects. The Tournament of Champions is exciting for both casual viewers and dedicated fans because of its quick rounds and surprising results.

Jeopardy! episode highlights January 28, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy round

The first round of Jeopardy! featured six engaging categories, including World War II Facts, Foreign Words & Phrases, and Pop Music’s Missing Links. Amy struggled early after missing a Daily Double, but she managed to recover. David demonstrated a strong start, leading with $1,800 at the first break. Grant, while steady on accuracy, remained slightly behind with $600.

Statistics after 15 clues:

David: 5 correct, 2 incorrect.

Amy: 3 correct, 2 incorrect.

Grant: 2 correct, 1 incorrect.

By the end of the Jeopardy round, all three players had improved their scores, with David maintaining a slight lead:

David: $3,000

Grant: $2,800

Amy: $2,200

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round introduced more challenging categories, such as A Winged Category, From TV Show To Film, and Archaeological Discoveries. David excelled on a $3,000 Daily Double, reinforcing his position.

Grant displayed impressive buzzer skills but struggled with incorrect responses, accumulating 10 mistakes by the end of the round. Amy maintained consistency, tying with David in the number of correct answers during this round of Jeopardy!

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

David: 14 correct, 4 incorrect.

Amy: 14 correct, 4 incorrect.

Grant: 16 correct, 10 incorrect.

Scores before Final Jeopardy:

David: $7,200

Amy: $6,600

Grant: $3,200

Final Jeopardy round

The category Palindromic Dates presented a tough challenge. The clue asked about the premiere of Handel's Water Music. None of the contestants guessed the correct answer, "What is 7/17/1717?" Despite this, Amy’s cautious bet of $199 allowed her to secure the victory. David’s aggressive bet of $6,001 cost him the lead, leaving him with $1,199.

Final scores:

Amy: $6,401 (Winner and Semi-Finalist)

David: $1,199

Grant: $399

Contestant profiles:

Amy Hummel: An ER doctor from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Amy brought both wit and strategy to the game. Her composure during challenging moments, coupled with a smart Final Jeopardy bet, earned her the win. Her "Pummeled by Hummel" T-shirt story added a touch of humor during the interviews.

Amy Hummel: An ER doctor from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Amy brought both wit and strategy to the game. Her composure during challenging moments, coupled with a smart Final Jeopardy bet, earned her the win. Her "Pummeled by Hummel" T-shirt story added a touch of humor during the interviews.

David Erb: A puzzle designer from Seattle, Washington, David started strong but faltered due to a risky Final Jeopardy wager. Known for his analytical thinking, he remained a formidable competitor throughout the game.

Grant DeYoung: A delivery driver from Prescott, Arizona, Grant displayed quick reflexes but struggled with accuracy. His record-breaking performance of 11 correct responses in regular games was a highlight of his journey.

A puzzle designer from Seattle, Washington, David started strong but faltered due to a risky Final Jeopardy wager. Known for his analytical thinking, he remained a formidable competitor throughout the game. Grant DeYoung: A delivery driver from Prescott, Arizona, Grant displayed quick reflexes but struggled with accuracy. His record-breaking performance of 11 correct responses in regular games was a highlight of his journey.

Other insights about Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! continues to surprise audiences with its innovative gameplay and intellectual rigor. This season’s Tournament of Champions has showcased high-caliber players, ensuring an exciting competition.

The inclusion of challenging clues like today's Palindromic Dates question underscores the show’s commitment to pushing contestants' limits.

With the production resuming after a brief hiatus due to wildfires in Los Angeles, fans can expect more thrilling episodes. The upcoming Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament (JIT) promises to add another layer of excitement.

Game recap – Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Jeopardy round:

Categories: World War II Facts, Foreign Words & Phrases, Noises, Pop Music’s Missing Links, Literary Swine, Uncle Ken’s Casa De Pre-Owned Vehicles.

World War II Facts, Foreign Words & Phrases, Noises, Pop Music’s Missing Links, Literary Swine, Uncle Ken’s Casa De Pre-Owned Vehicles. Daily Double: Amy hit the Daily Double early but missed, putting her in the hole. She recovered to some extent.

Amy hit the Daily Double early but missed, putting her in the hole. She recovered to some extent. Early Leader: David led with $1,800 after 15 clues. Amy trailed with $800, and Grant followed at $600.

Player Interviews:

David: Shared a story about a bike accident from 15 years ago.

Shared a story about a bike accident from 15 years ago. Grant: Proud of setting a record for being the first to win with 11 correct responses since 1985.

Proud of setting a record for being the first to win with 11 correct responses since 1985. Amy: Talked about her unique “Pummeled by Hummel” T-shirt gifted by her friends.

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: A Winged Category, From TV Show To Film, Let’s Keep It Above The Waist, Archaeological Discoveries, Geographic Neighbors, In Compatibility.

A Winged Category, From TV Show To Film, Let’s Keep It Above The Waist, Archaeological Discoveries, Geographic Neighbors, In Compatibility. Daily Doubles:

David gained $3,000 with a correct response.

Grant also got his Daily Double, keeping him competitive.

Game Momentum: In this round of Jeopardy!, Grant excelled on the buzzer but struggled with 7 incorrect responses, ending up with 10 incorrect total. David and Amy matched with 14 correct and 4 incorrect responses each.

Final Jeopardy:

Outcome: Final Jeopardy was a Triple Stumper. None of the contestants got it right.

Final Jeopardy was a Triple Stumper. None of the contestants got it right. Strategies:

David made a large cover bet, but it cost him the lead.

Amy made a small, strategic bet, allowing her to take the win.

Final Results:

Grant: $3,200 – $2,801 = $399 (Incorrect: "What is 1/17/1771?")

$3,200 – $2,801 = (Incorrect: "What is 1/17/1771?") Amy: $6,600 – $199 = $6,401 (Correct Strategy, Semi-Finalist: "What is 1/17/1717?")

$6,600 – $199 = (Correct Strategy, Semi-Finalist: "What is 1/17/1717?") David: $7,200 – $6,001 = $1,199 (Incorrect: "What is 1/12/17?")

Key takeaways:

Amy’s conservative betting in Final Jeopardy paid off, earning her the win and Semi-Finalist status.

David’s aggressive betting strategy backfired.

Grant struggled with accuracy despite being strong on the buzzer.

The total number of unplayed clues this season remains at 26, with 0 unplayed clues today.

The Tournament of Champions is the top event in Jeopardy!. It brings together top players from previous seasons, creating an arena for intellectual battles.

Tonight's Jeopardy! episode proved how popular the show still is. Amy Hummel's smart playing and determination helped her win and become a semi-finalist in the Tournament of Champions.

