Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 12, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! aired an episode on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with two-day champion Matt Massie. Competing against him were two new challengers: Josh Prohofsky, a marketer from Jacksonville, Florida, and Sean Addie, an attorney from Cannon Falls, Minnesota. The game started with high expectations, as Matt came in with $58,000 in previous winnings.

The winner of tonight’s episode was Matt Massie, who successfully secured his third consecutive victory. He ended the Final Jeopardy round with a score of $21,800 after wagering $3,000 and answering correctly. The Final Jeopardy clue belonged to the Broadway Cast Albums category, and the correct response was: What is Wicked?

Jeopardy! is a popular quiz show that has been on the air for many years. Contestants answer clues that are given as answers and must reply in the form of a question. Since 1964, it has kept its traditional format, emphasizing knowledge, strategy, and quick thinking. The show still attracts viewers with daily episodes and returning champions such as Matt.

Jeopardy! episode highlights June 12, 2025, Thursday

The competition was fairly even in the early stages, with all three contestants earning respectable scores. However, Sean took the lead heading into the Double Jeopardy round.

Jeopardy round

In the Jeopardy round, the categories played to a variety of strengths. Matt, who had a slow start, quickly regained momentum by hitting the first Daily Double. His correct response boosted his score, placing him back in the race. Sean took an early lead, particularly with strong responses in Your body, in latin and Live long.

Josh also gave a few correct responses but struggled to keep pace with the leaders. Despite this, he remained consistent and avoided any major pitfalls. At the first commercial break, the scores stood at:

Matt: $1,600

Josh: $2,000

Sean: $3,800

Heading into Double Jeopardy, the scores were:

Matt: $5,600

Josh: $1,800

Sean: $6,400

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy categories were The English Past, Is There A ‘d.R.’ In The House?, TV Show Mashups, Reservoirs, Dawg, 9-Letter Vocab, and Your Friends & Neighbors.

Josh uncovered the second Daily Double early in the round in “The English Past” and incorrectly guessed, resulting in a $2,000 loss. The correct response was What is Oxford English Dictionary?

Sean led the game until he hit the third Daily Double under Reservoirs, Dawg. His attempt to identify Lenin as the leader born in Ulyanovsk backfired with a $2,929 loss, costing him the lead.

Matt took advantage of his opponents’ missed opportunities and slowly crept toward a potential runaway. He closed the round at $18,800, securing a slim margin over Sean and Josh. The scores entering Final Jeopardy were:

Matt: $18,800

Sean: $9,871

Josh: $8,200

Matt held the lead, but not a runaway, so the Final Jeopardy question would decide everything.

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy category was Broadway Cast Albums.

The clue was:

In 2024, 21 years after it was first released, the original cast album for this show made the Top 40 for the first time.

Josh and Matt responded correctly with What is Wicked?.

Matt wagered $3,000, giving him a final total of $21,800. His opponents couldn't catch him. Despite his big wager, Matt secured a comfortable win, bringing his three-day total to $79,800.

Final scores:

Matt Massie: $21,800 (Correct Final Jeopardy)

Josh Prohofsky: $11,200 (Correct Final Jeopardy)

Sean Addie: $0 (Incorrect Final Jeopardy)

Matt’s calculated risk paid off. Though his wager was more than necessary to secure a win over Sean, it worked out because Sean missed the question. Josh’s correct answer helped him climb up the scorecard, but not enough to catch up.

A glimpse of the contestants

Matt Massie

Matt Massie, an attorney hailing from South Charleston, West Virginia, entered Thursday’s episode of Jeopardy! as a two-day champion with a total of $58,000.

During the Jeopardy round, he quickly accumulated points and successfully answered a Daily Double, thereby doubling his score by identifying Panera.

In Final Jeopardy, he placed a wager of $3,000 and correctly responded to the question What is Wicked?, increasing his total to $21,800. This brought his cumulative winnings over three days to $79,800.

Josh Prohofsky

Josh Prohofsky, a marketer based in Jacksonville, Florida, exhibited steady performance during the Jeopardy round but did not encounter any Daily Doubles. He entered Double Jeopardy positioned near the bottom after failing to find a Daily Double under the category, The English Past, which cost him $2,000.

Despite this setback, he maintained his composure and answered a diverse array of category clues, gradually rebuilding his score.

In Final Jeopardy, Josh accurately responded to the Broadway Cast Albums clue with What is Wicked?, elevating his total to $11,200. Although he did not emerge victorious, his ability to recover showcased his focus and resilience. His capacity to manage pressure following an early error marked him as a formidable competitor on tonight’s show.

Sean Addie

Sean Addie, an attorney from Cannon Falls, Minnesota, commenced Thursday’s Jeopardy with a robust performance. He led the game for a significant portion of the Jeopardy round and entered Double Jeopardy with a score of $6,400, ahead of his competitors.

In Double Jeopardy, he regrettably wagered $2,929 and answered incorrectly, resulting in the loss of his lead and a subsequent decline in his score. This error significantly diminished his advantage. He also failed to answer correctly in Final Jeopardy, concluding the game with a total of $0.

Game statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode (June 12, 2025)

Jeopardy! round scores:

Matt: $5,600

Josh: $1,800

Sean: $6,400

Double Jeopardy! round scores:

Matt: $18,800

Josh: $8,200

Sean: $9,871

Final Jeopardy! Clue:

Category: Broadway Cast Albums

Clue: In 2024, 21 years after it was first released, the original cast album for this show made the Top 40 for the first time

Correct Response: What is Wicked?

Final scores:

Matt: $21,800

Josh: $11,200

Sean: $0

Daily Doubles:

DD1 (Matt): What is Panera? (+$1,000 → $2,000)

DD2 (Josh): What is Oxford English Dictionary? (-$2,000)

DD3 (Sean): Who was Lenin? (-$2,929)

The game almost slipped from Matt's grasp as both adversaries had their moments of dominance. Josh's failure to capitalize on the Daily Double and Sean's gamble on Lenin shifted the momentum in Matt's direction. His wager of $3,000 on Final Jeopardy was more daring than required, yet it secured his victory.

Even though Matt was in the lead, the Final Jeopardy clue was key. Sean had a chance to outdo Matt with a correct answer and a smart wager. However, since Sean missed and Josh also fell short despite answering correctly, Matt's clever strategy paid off.

The Jeopardy! episode aired on June 12, 2025, featured an exciting contest marked by strategic bets, bold risks, and impressive knowledge. Matt Massie secured his third win in a row, bringing his total earnings to $79,800. His play showed consistency and smart risk-taking, which are essential traits of a champion.

Josh and Sean were tough competitors, each having their moments of brilliance. However, it was the Final Jeopardy that ultimately decided their fates. The show's format highlighted its strength, focusing on intellectual challenge rather than just entertainment. As Matt prepares for his fourth game, viewers can look forward to another thrilling match filled with quick thinking and accurate answers.

