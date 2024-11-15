Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? November 15, 2024, Friday

Jeopardy! fans can now find out who claimed victory in tonight's episode, November 15, 2024. The episode was an exciting finish, with multiple contestants battling it out for the coveted prize.

In this Friday's showdown, the contestants had to face a challenging Final Jeopardy question in the category of '20th Century Transportation.' With a final wager that made all the difference, one contestant emerged as the winner.

Paul Clauson won Jeopardy! tonight. He is a tax analyst from Madison Heights, Michigan. Even though he got the answer wrong on the final Jeopardy question, his great performance in Double Jeopardy, where he held a strong lead, helped him win the game. Paul won with a final amount of $15,201 and will be back to compete on Monday as the new champion.

Trending

Jeopardy! is a quiz show known for its unique format, blending intellectual challenges with a fast-paced competition. Tonight’s game showcased the classic tension and strategy that make the show so popular.

Jeopardy! episode overview: A competitive game

Tonight’s Jeopardy! game was fast-paced, starting with Stephanie Asalone, a former 401k processor from Pennsylvania, in the lead. She managed to score a solid $3,200 at the first break, with five correct responses.

However, Paul Clauson quickly gained momentum. After Stephanie made an incorrect response, Paul found the first Daily Double and doubled his score. This marked a turning point, as Paul then surged ahead, finishing the Jeopardy round with $7,800, well ahead of Stephanie and Kristen Moreland.

Kristen Moreland, a school administrator from Brooklyn, New York, struggled to catch up. Despite her earlier efforts, including a solid performance in the Double Jeopardy round, Kristen finished with $6,400. Her late comeback was too little too late, and she ultimately fell behind in the final standings.

Contestants of the episode

Three contestants competed in tonight’s Jeopardy! episode. Stephanie Asalone, the returning champion, had a strong start, answering five questions correctly before the break. However, after a wrong response early in the game, she struggled to maintain her position.

Despite a solid $7,600 heading into Final Jeopardy, her incorrect wager of $7,589 left her with just $11, securing her elimination.

Paul Clauson, the new champion, dominated much of the game after finding the first Daily Double in the Jeopardy round. With 14 correct answers and a $7,800 score at the end of the Jeopardy round, he pulled ahead during Double Jeopardy.

Although he missed the Final Jeopardy question, his strong performance in earlier rounds gave him the win. Paul finished with a total of $15,201 after his wager, marking his victory.

Kristen Moreland, who entered the game with no correct answers at the break, managed to climb back with $6,400 by the end of Double Jeopardy. But like Stephanie, she too failed to answer Final Jeopardy correctly, leaving her with $4,400 after deductions.

Jeopardy! round: Early moves and key breaks

The Jeopardy! round of November 15, 2024, saw the contestants start strong, with Stephanie Asalone getting off to a solid start. She answered five questions correctly before the break, leading the pack with $3,200. Despite a strong showing, Stephanie's advantage was short-lived as Paul Clauson found his rhythm after a few early missteps.

Paul started slowly with a couple of incorrect responses, but he quickly recovered and ended the round with $7,800, thanks to a few key correct answers. His performance was highlighted by his successful use of the Daily Double, a crucial moment in the game.

Kristen Moreland, unfortunately, had a rough start, failing to score any correct answers before the break. She remained on $0, struggling to find her footing in the early portion of the round.

The final statistics after the Jeopardy! round were:

Paul: $7,800

Stephanie: $3,600

Kristen: $2,000

At this stage, Stephanie had a strong chance, but her failure to maintain consistency left her in second place, while Paul surged ahead, positioning himself as the favorite moving into Double Jeopardy.

Double Jeopardy round: Paul’s strong lead

Expand Tweet

The Double Jeopardy round was where the game really shifted in Paul's favor. The round featured more challenging questions across six new categories.

Kristen Moreland had a small breakthrough in this round, finding the first Daily Double. She successfully doubled up her score from $2,000 to $4,000. However, this wasn’t enough to change the dynamic of the game. Paul quickly gained momentum and was able to keep a comfortable lead.

Paul’s performance during this round was exceptional. He correctly answered 23 questions, including a few Daily Doubles, and ended with a total of $15,600, far surpassing the others. He played conservatively with his bets, a strategy that helped him maintain his lead without overextending himself.

Stephanie Asalone, still in contention, scored 10 correct answers and had $7,600 before Final Jeopardy. While she didn’t fall too far behind, she was still a considerable amount of money away from Paul's lead.

Kristen Moreland, with a total of $6,400 at the end of the Double Jeopardy round, had a slim chance of catching up, but her wagers were not aggressive enough to challenge Paul’s commanding position.

Final Jeopardy round: The deciding moment

The Final Jeopardy round of November 15, 2024, presented the contestants with the category '20th Century Transportation.' The clue was:

"A 1947 article read, its “wings were not clipped by the Senate fishermen & ghost hunters after all.”

The correct response was

"What is the Spruce Goose? (Hughes H-4 Hercules), a famous airplane designed by Howard Hughes."

Despite the challenging nature of the question, no contestant managed to provide the correct response.

Paul Clauson, already in a strong lead, wagered a small amount, reducing his total by $399, but he still finished with $15,201, enough to secure the victory. Stephanie Asalone wagered nearly all of her money—$7,589—hoping to push herself into the lead, but she ended up with only $11 after her incorrect response. Kristen Moreland, too, was unable to answer correctly and ended with $4,400 after her incorrect wager.

Thus, while no one was able to answer Final Jeopardy correctly, Paul’s earlier strong performance and careful wagering ensured that he was the champion. He will return on Monday’s episode as the reigning champion.

Game statistics and results

Here are the Jeopardy! statistics for November 15, 2024, with detailed scores and outcomes for each contestant:

Jeopardy! round:

Categories: This American Wife, Tooling Up, I Didn’t Come Here To Make Friends, People-Named Highways, Poke An I Out, Last Lines Of Books

Scores after Jeopardy:

Paul: $7,800

Stephanie: $3,600

Kristen: $2,000

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: Animals Of The Amazon, Sculptors, Miscellany, 4-Letter Geography, Broadway Musicals By Songs, Foreign Words & Phrases

Scores after Double Jeopardy:

Paul: $15,600

Stephanie: $7,600

Kristen: $6,400

Final Jeopardy:

Category: 20th Century Transportation

20th Century Transportation Correct Response: What is the Spruce Goose? (Hughes H-4 Hercules)

Scores after Final Jeopardy:

Paul: $15,201

Stephanie: $11

Kristen: $4,400

Jeopardy! continues to show why it remains a popular trivia game. The format, suspense, and intellectual challenges keep viewers engaged every week. Fans will now look forward to seeing how Paul performs as the returning champion next Monday.

The November 15, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! saw Paul Clauson win after a strong performance throughout the game. As Paul heads into Monday's game, fans will be eagerly awaiting the next episode to see how he defends his title. Jeopardy! continues to offer a thrilling blend of knowledge, strategy, and excitement, keeping viewers hooked episode after episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback