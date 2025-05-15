Why did 20/20: Blood on the Door not air on May 9, 2025? (and when can you watch it?) 

On May 9, 2025, several TV viewers anticipating the segment of 20/20: Blood on the Door were confronted with a programming shift. The episode, which examined the 2004 slaying of 21-year-old Johnia Berry, was set to air on ABC. However, ABC changed its broadcast lineup at the last minute because of breaking news coverage.

As per the most recent public announcement made by 20/20, the episode is now scheduled to premiere on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 9 pm ET on ABC, with streaming options available on Hulu.

Why 20/20: Blood on the Door failed to broadcast on May 9, 2025

ABC made the decision to delay the broadcast of 20/20: Blood on the Door due to breaking news reports that needed to be covered live. That kind of programming shift is typical when networks must do what is best for live news and take precedence over programs that are already scheduled.

The official 20/20 social media feed also stated that the schedule switch was specifically because of "breaking news coverage," which was more important than having the true crime episode aired as scheduled.

Before May 9, various sources and promotional materials had established the original air date and time of the episode. 20/20: Blood on the Door would be airing as a two-hour special, exploring the facts surrounding Johnia Berry's case, such as exclusive interviews and new information about the investigation.

But on May 14, 2025, 20/20 officially announced that the episode would be aired on May 16, 2025, at 9 pm ET on ABC, with streaming subsequently available on Hulu after broadcast. This announcement explained the cause of the postponement and gave the audience the new schedule.

What happened to Johnia Berry?

According to reports, Johnia Berry was a 21-year-old graduate student at the University of Tennessee when she was killed in her Knoxville apartment on December 6, 2004. At about 4 am, an intruder entered the apartment she shared with her roommate, Jason Aymami, seemingly intent on stealing car keys.

The assailant entered Johnia's bedroom and stabbed her over 20 times. Her cries awakened her roommate, who was also assaulted but escaped and called 911 at a gas station nearby. Even with such grievous injuries, Johnia was able to escape from the apartment, tumbling down two flights of stairs and knocking on neighbors' doors in search of assistance.

According to reports, no one answered, and she fell and died soon after. The primary investigation centered around people who were closest to her, her fiancé and roommate, but they were cleared after DNA and polygraph tests. The case went unsolved for almost three years before a DNA match resulted in Taylor Lee Olson's arrest in 2007.

According to reports, Olson had admitted but subsequently took his life in prison before his trial. The case resulted in the enactment of Tennessee's Johnia Berry Act, which mandates DNA sampling of those arrested for violent felonies.

When and how to watch 20/20: Blood on the Door?

The revised premiere of 20/20: Blood on the Door is scheduled for Friday, May 16, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time on ABC. Audiences who did not catch the initial date can watch at this new time to see the entire episode, which will include extensive reporting by Deborah Roberts.

The episode will be released for streaming on Hulu following its TV airing, where audiences can watch the episode at their leisure. The episode will document the investigation into Johnia Berry's murder, the effect on her family, and how the case was ultimately solved.

20/20: Blood on the Door will feature interviews with participants, crime scene reenactments, and recordings of police interrogations. The show will provide a complete examination of the case, focusing on both the setbacks and breakthroughs that brought justice to Berry.

ABC and 20/20 previously postponed episodes due to high-profile news stories so that viewers remain up to date with current affairs and planned programming. The network's early notice on the revised broadcast date ensures audience continuity of trust and interest.

