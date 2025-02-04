Why is Abby not buff in The Last of Us season 2? Show creators explain

The Last of Us season 2 is just around the corner and will introduce fans to brand-new characters while also reuniting them with the old and familiar faces. One of those characters happens to be Kaitlyn Dever's Abby, who will also be the series' primary antagonist. The show will be taking quite a different approach with her—at least in a physical sense.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about The Last of Us season 2 in February 2025, creator Neil Druckmann explained that Abby won't be as physically imposing as she was in The Last of Us Part II video game. This is because it didn't play that big of a role in this story. In the game, Abby is known for her big and buff figure; however, it looks like Kaitlyn Dever wasn't required to bulk up for the role.

“We would've struggled to find someone as good as Kaitlyn to play this role,” explained Druckmann. “In the game, you have to play both characters [Ellie and Abby] and we need them to play differently. We needed Ellie to feel smaller and kind of maneuver around, and Abby was meant to play more like Joel in that she's almost like a brute in the way she can physically manhandle certain things," he continued.

"That doesn't play as big of a role in this version of the story because there's not as much violent action moment to moment. It's more about the drama. I'm not saying there's no action here. It's just, again, different priorities and how you approach it,” he added.

Co-showrunner Craig Mazin then added that the show will further delve into how her hate manifests, and it will be something that will definitely be explored.

Warning: Potential spoilers for the upcoming season of the show to follow.

Who is Abby in The Last of Us season 2?

While not much will be spoiled here, fans of the games will certainly know that Abby is the main antagonist of The Last of Us season 2. In the games, she has an axe to grind with Joel and is very much driven by revenge. Additionally, she has a massive connection to the Fireflies, which will certainly be revealed in the upcoming season of the series.

In the game, players get to play the second half of the story as Abby too. In the story, she will be part of a militant group known as the Washington Liberation Front aka the W.L.F. The group is also at odds with the cultist group known as the Seraphites—and this is what will drive their dynamic in Seattle.

Druckmann also talked about Kaitlyn's performance as Abby in The Last of Us season 2.

"When you look at Kaitlyn, there's just something in her eyes where, even no matter what she's experiencing, you connect. It was important that we found somebody that we could connect to the way we connect to Bella," he shared.

When does The Last of Us season 2 come out?

While a specific release date for the series hasn't been revealed yet, fans can expect the show to come out in April 2025. Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin will be showrunning the season once again, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return as Joel and Ellie too. The season will also introduce Isabela Merced, Youn Mazino, and more to the cast.

