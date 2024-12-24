Yellowstone is an American drama series that follows the Dutton family, who own the biggest continuous ranch in the United States, set amidst the landscapes of Montana. It has been airing on the Paramount Network since 2018 and includes elements of family drama, land disputes, and power struggles.

The series has concluded after five seasons, and the moment when Beth Dutton says, "I will avenge you," marks a serious turning point. The episode was the season finale of Yellowstone season 5, titled Life is a Promise. Beth makes this vow for revenge for her father's death, John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner.

She takes a very interesting route, believing her adopted brother Jamie was responsible for her father's death.

Yellowstone, with its themes of loyalty, betrayal, and revenge driving the show, has strong performances by Kevin Costner as John, Kelly Reilly as Beth, Wes Bentley as Jamie, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler.

Why did Beth say, "I will avenge you," at John Dutton's funeral in Yellowstone? Explained

In Yellowstone season 5, episode 14, Life is a Promise Beth Dutton struggles to hold herself together during John’s funeral. Overwhelmed with grief, she even tells Carter that she doesn’t want to be there. Despite this, Beth finds the strength to push through the ceremony.

When it’s her turn to say goodbye, she leans in close to John’s coffin and makes a chilling promise: “I will avenge you.” Her words are directed at her adoptive brother, Jamie, whom she knows played a role in their father’s assassination. Determined to act, Beth later confronts Jamie at his home.

Their heated confrontation turns violent, with Jamie nearly choking Beth before Rip intervenes, restraining Jamie just as Beth stabs him.

Beth and Jamie’s toxic relationship has been fueled by resentment since their youth. Jamie’s decision to have Beth sterilized without her consent was a betrayal she has never forgiven. John’s death becomes the breaking point for Beth, giving her a reason to finally eliminate Jamie.

Before the murder, Jamie had already betrayed the family by filing articles of impeachment against John and conspiring with Sarah Atwood, a woman determined to destroy the Duttons. Beth’s vengeance is as much about protecting the family’s legacy as it is about settling a long-standing score with Jamie.

Did Jamie kill John Dutton?

Beth firmly believes that killing Jamie is the only way to bring justice for John’s death in Yellowstone season 5, part 2. However, her hatred may be slightly misjudged. At the end of season 5, episode 8, Jamie tells Sarah he wishes his father were dead, but he didn't expect that she would take him seriously.

When John’s death is staged as a suicide in the season 5, part 2 premiere, Jamie is visibly shocked. Sarah, acting on Jamie’s expressed desire, hired assassins without informing him. Still, Jamie isn’t entirely blameless.

By voicing his wish to see John dead, Jamie effectively gave Sarah the green light to orchestrate the murder. After learning about her actions, he chooses not to act on this information. Although he didn’t directly pull the trigger, Jamie’s inaction shows his guilt, at least in Beth’s mind.

Yellowstone’s fierce family drama plot showed that no betrayal goes unanswered. The series finale concludes the main conflict between Beth and Jamie but leaves room for possible spin-offs as it shows Beth and Rip Wheeler starting a new ranch in Dillon, Montana—a new beginning with its challenges ahead.

The official logline of the series on IMDb reads:

"A ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching on their land."

