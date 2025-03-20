Director Carl Rinsch was recently taken into custody on March 18, 2025, after he allegedly cheated Netflix for $11 million in exchange for creating a sci-fi series that was never released on the streaming platform, as per the Associated Press.

According to Variety, the filming for the six episodes of the show was completed a long time ago and a trailer was also ready after Rinsch allegedly received some financial help from actor Keanu Reeves. The series was reportedly titled Conquest.

Carl Rinsch was married to model Gabriela in the past, who also served as a producer of the unfinished Netflix show. A report by Celebrity Net Worth stated that Carl had spent a portion of the money he received for the Netflix series to purchase various expensive items.

Meanwhile, the charges against Rinsch include wire fraud, money laundering, and getting involved in transactions associated with illegal activities, and Carl is supposed to be sentenced to 90 years if he is convicted.

Acting US attorney Matthew Podolsky said:

“Rinsch’s arrest is a reminder that this Office and our partners at the FBI remain vigilant in the fight against fraud and will bring those who cheat and steal to justice.”

Notably, Netflix has refused to make any statement on the case for now. The basic premise of the unfinished show was supposed to focus on a scientist who creates a species resembling human beings and turns against its creators, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Carl Rinsch allegedly purchased multiple expensive items with the money invested by Netflix

Carl Rinsch’s arrest happened in West Hollywood and a report by The New York Times in November 2023 alleged that Netflix ended up losing almost $55 million while investing in Rinsch’s show and they had previously given him complete control over the budget for the series.

A press release from the US Attorney’s Office on March 18, 2025, stated that half of the filming was complete for the sci-fi series in 2018 and Carl finalized a deal with Netflix the same year. The streaming platform was supposed to pay Carl so that he could finish the shooting of the remaining episodes.

Although Carl Rinsch reportedly received $44 million from Netflix, he started demanding extra funds by 2019. Netflix eventually transferred $11 million to a company owned by Carl a year later. However, Carl allegedly used the money to pay for certain things he would buy for himself.

According to Variety, he allegedly purchased mattresses worth $638,000 alongside bedding items for $295,000. He also spent around $180,000 on kitchen items followed by furniture worth $5.4 million, and two Rolls Royce cars worth $1.68 million.

A portion of the funds was also used to pay his house rent and legal fees so that Carl could reportedly approach Netflix on contract breach charges. The press release from the US Attorney’s Office also claimed that Carl Rinsch paid credit card bills of almost $1 million.

Apart from that, he bought a few more Rolls Royce cars and a Ferrari for $2 million and opted for a luxurious stay at the Four Seasons hotel for $395,000. He additionally brought watches and clothing items worth $652,000 at the same time.

As per the Associated Press, Carl Rinsch was taken to court for a hearing the same day when he was arrested. He has been released on a bail of $100,000 and will be appearing at a trial, scheduled to happen on an unspecified date.

