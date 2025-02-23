When Collateral premiered on BBC Two in February 2018 and later on Netflix, it was widely praised. Despite this, Collateral season 2 failed to happen. Written by David Hare and directed by S.J. Clarkson, the four-part miniseries tackled complex themes like immigration, systemic failures, and political corruption, all wrapped in a tense crime drama led by Carey Mulligan.

Despite its success and a compelling lead character, Collateral was always intended as a limited series.

Unlike many modern TV dramas that leave room for expansion, Collateral concluded with a definitive ending. Hare, an acclaimed playwright and screenwriter, deliberately structured the show as a standalone narrative, resisting the industry trend of extending successful series.

The decision was not due to ratings or critical reception but rather a creative choice by its writer.

Collateral season 2 isn’t happening because David Hare designed it as a self-contained story and has no intention of continuing it, revealed the director while speaking to IndieWire.

Collateral was always meant to be a limited series

David Hare, the show’s creator, has been clear from the beginning that Collateral was always meant to be a limited series. Unlike many modern TV shows that are designed with open-ended narratives to allow for multiple seasons, Hare structured Collateral as a self-contained story.

In an interview with IndieWire, he expressed his reluctance to leave room for a sequel, emphasizing his preference for telling a complete, satisfying story within a single season. He said:

"It’s one of the greatest pleasures in film these days. But I have absolutely no intention of writing it."

One of Hare’s main concerns with television storytelling is that many series feel forced to create cliffhangers or unresolved endings to make way for future seasons. He believes this often leads to unsatisfactory conclusions that weaken the overall narrative.

By not making Collateral season 2, he ensured that the story had a definitive arc with a clear resolution.

Moreover, neither the BBC nor Netflix pushed for Collateral season 2. While the show was well-received, there was no official demand from the networks to continue with a second season.

Carey Mulligan, who played DI Kip Glaspie, also did not express any interest in reprising her role in Collateral season 2.

Given that many of the show’s central plotlines were resolved by the end of the fourth episode, there was little incentive for the creators to extend the series.

More reasons on why Collateral season 2 did not happen

One of the key reasons Collateral worked as a miniseries was its tightly woven plot. The show followed DI Kip Glaspie (Carey Mulligan) as she investigated the murder of a pizza delivery driver in London, uncovering a web of crime, government cover-ups, and human trafficking.

The series was more than just a procedural drama it tackled contemporary social and political issues with a sense of urgency.

The script was originally intended as a film but was expanded into a four-episode format after BBC executives suggested that television would provide a wider audience for its themes.

Unlike traditional crime dramas that stretch investigations over multiple seasons, Collateral maintained a fast-paced, self-contained narrative that reached a satisfying conclusion by its final episode.

What is Collateral about?

Expand Tweet

At its core, Collateral is a story about power, corruption, and the cost of political decisions. The series explored how institutions law enforcement, the military, and the government are interconnected, often failing the very people they are meant to protect.

DI Kip Glaspie, an intuitive and determined investigator, navigated these complex layers while dealing with the personal struggles of those entangled in the case.

The series starred a strong ensemble cast, including John Simm, Billie Piper, Nicola Walker, and Nathaniel Martello-White, who brought depth to their respective roles. Through its intricate storytelling, Collateral managed to make a lasting impact, proving that a single, well-crafted season can sometimes be more effective than multiple drawn-out installments.

Interested viewers can watch Collateral on Netflix.

