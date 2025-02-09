Why Joy Behar was not on The View this week? Exploring her sudden absence

The View is an American talk show that premiered on August 11, 1997. The show, created by Barbara Walters, features a panel of women from various generations, who talk about everything from sociopolitical issues to entertainment news.

This week, however, one of the hosts, Joy Behar, was absent. While Behar made her appearance on Monday's episode, she was absent on Tuesday and Wednesday, with former co-host Star Jones filling in for her. Viewers continued to wonder why Behar was missing, with no immediate clarification provided.

The host Whoopi Goldberg revealed on Thursday, February 6, 2025, why Behar missed. According to Goldberg, Behar broke off briefly to work on a new off-Broadway theater production. The announcement explained why Behar is temporarily away and what her new job opportunity is.

As a daytime chat show, The View has developed to feature a wide range of debates and open dialogue. Its revolving panel of hosts helps its audience to acquire a diverse spectrum of viewpoints.

Fellow The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg explains the reason behind Joy Behar's absence

During Thursday’s episode of the talk show, Whoopi Goldberg directly addressed the absence of her fellow co-host Joy Behar. Goldberg explained that Behar would not be appearing on the show for the rest of the week, as she was preparing for the opening night of her new off-Broadway play.

Goldberg wished Behar a “happy opening night,” informing the audience that the actress and comedian was debuting her new show, titled My First Ex-Husband, at the Mac-Haydn Theater in New York City.

According to according to TV Insider, Goldberg stated:

"Joy is not here. We wish her a happy opening night. It’s tonight"

Behar's new show, which she wrote and stars in, is described as a "bold and heartfelt" look at the "messy, hilarious truths of love, relationships, and s*x," according to its official website. With wit and humor, Behar brings her real-life experiences to the stage, offering a comedic exploration of romantic entanglements.

Behar has performed in plays like Me, My Mouth and I and The V*gina Monologues. She returns to the stage with My First Ex-Husband, the description which reads:

"My First Ex-Husband is a bold and heartfelt adaptation of true stories by the legendary Joy Behar, comedienne and co-host of The View. With razor-sharp wit and no filters, it explores the messy, hilarious truths of love, s*x, and relationships. Whether you’re happily coupled, cautiously committed, or considering changing the locks, relationships are complicated—and universally relatable. These stories are your stories, only funnier.”

Every four weeks, a rotating cast join the play, and share their experiences. This cast stars personalities from theatre, television, and film.

More on The View

The talk show won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards and received critical acclaim throughout its 28 seasons.

Since its debut, the talk show has undergone several changes in its cast. Joy Behar has been a constant presence on the show despite lineup changes. Alongside Behar, Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, were among the original panelists.

The View is known for its multiple perspectives and approach to challenging difficult subjects. This American political television program continually addresses current events and social issues. The program has been a part of daytime television for over thirty years.

Behar’s return to The View can be expected soon.

